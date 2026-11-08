Fermin Lopez matches Diego Maradona's Barcelona goal tally

Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez has matched Diego Maradona's official goals tally for the Catalan giants, reaching a remarkable milestone while revealing how Hansi Flick has helped transform his game.

The 23-year-old has now scored 38 goals in 150 competitive appearances for Barcelona, equalling the total registered by the legendary Argentine during his two seasons at Camp Nou between 1982 and 1984.

Fermin has also contributed 36 assists since breaking into the first team under Xavi Hernandez, taking his overall tally to 74 direct goal involvements despite operating primarily as an attacking midfielder.

In an exclusive interview with Mundo Deportivo, the Spain international reflected on the comparison with Maradona and explained why he has become increasingly effective in the final third.

His comments come ahead of Barcelona's La Liga showdown with Atletico Madrid on Sunday, when he could reach another landmark by making his 100th appearance in the Spanish top flight.

Fermin Lopez reacts to matching Diego Maradona's Barcelona goal tally

Maradona's time at Barcelona was relatively brief, lasting just two seasons before his move to Napoli in 1984.

The Argentina icon scored 38 goals in 58 official appearances for the club, a considerably higher scoring rate than Fermin's 38 in 150 matches.

Nevertheless, matching the total of one of football's greatest players represents a notable achievement for a midfielder who was still struggling to establish himself in Barcelona's academy only a few years ago.

Asked about reaching Maradona's tally, Fermin was careful not to exaggerate the significance of the comparison.

"At the end of the day, they're just numbers. I can't compare myself to a player like Maradona, and everyone has their own path," he told Mundo Deportivo.

"But I'm also very happy to have matched the goal tally of a player like him. Hopefully, there will be many more."

Fermin's attacking contribution has been particularly impressive since the start of the current campaign.

He has registered six goals and seven assists this season, becoming an increasingly influential figure in Flick's midfield.

According to figures discussed during the interview, the Spaniard has averaged a goal or assist every 108 minutes since making his senior debut, with that rate improving to one direct contribution every 72 minutes this term.

The midfielder believes his ability to attack space and arrive in goalscoring positions has always been a natural part of his game.

"My main quality is that I'm a very direct player," he explained.

"Ever since I was little, I've had that mentality of always moving forward, towards goal, thinking about scoring and creating chances."

Although he has become an accomplished provider for his teammates, Fermin admitted that finding the net himself remains his preferred contribution.

His first-team breakthrough came in August 2023 under Xavi, following a productive loan spell at Linares Deportivo, where he scored 12 goals.

He subsequently struck 11 times in his debut senior campaign at Barcelona, establishing the foundations for the attacking output he has maintained under Flick.

© Iconsport / Sergio Ruiz / Pressinphoto

Hansi Flick's influence behind Fermin Lopez's growing maturity

While Fermin credits Xavi with giving him the confidence to express himself at senior level, he believes Flick has been instrumental in improving his decision-making.

The German manager has encouraged the midfielder to recognise when to accelerate attacks and when a more measured approach is required.

"I think I've improved a lot in terms of maturity under Hansi," Fermin said.

"Before, I was perhaps going at full speed all the time, rushing things a bit. With Flick, I've learned to read situations better, to understand matches and know when to do something and when not to."

That development has helped the 23-year-old become more efficient without sacrificing the aggressive movement that makes him dangerous around the penalty area.

Fermin explained that he now feels calmer when deciding whether to shoot, pass or make a run beyond the opposition's defensive line.

He also acknowledged that working closely with Flick and analysing individual situations has helped him improve the timing of his arrivals in the box.

His progress has come despite competition for attacking midfield positions, particularly from fellow Spain international Dani Olmo.

However, Fermin rejected any suggestion of tension between the pair, describing their rivalry for places as healthy and beneficial to both players.

The midfielder's immediate attention now turns to Sunday's visit to Atletico Madrid, where Barcelona will attempt to protect their two-point advantage over Diego Simeone's side at the top of La Liga.

Fermin is also set to reach 100 league appearances if selected, adding another personal milestone to an increasingly productive spell at the club.

Having already drawn level with Maradona's official Barcelona goal total, his next goal would take him beyond the Argentine's tally, although the two players' very different roles and appearance records make any broader comparison inappropriate.