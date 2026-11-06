Barcelona's 'new De Bruyne' impresses alongside Lamine Yamal

Barcelona have found an unexpected solution to their defensive injury crisis in a young midfielder once compared to Kevin De Bruyne, whose remarkable relationship with Lamine Yamal is now proving valuable to Hansi Flick.

Brian Fariñas, 20, has impressed in his first two senior appearances for the Catalan giants, operating at right-back despite spending most of his development at La Masia in midfield.

The academy graduate made his competitive debut in Barcelona's 6-1 victory over Alaves on October 31 before retaining his place for Tuesday's 3-0 Champions League success against Aston Villa.

His performances have already earned praise from Flick, but a new account from his former youth coach has revealed an intriguing story behind his development.

Fariñas was once nicknamed 'Fabruyne' because of his technical qualities, while his close friendship with Yamal stretches back to their earliest years together in Barcelona's academy.

Why Barcelona youngster Brian Fariñas was nicknamed 'Fabruyne'

Fariñas joined Barcelona's youth system in 2018, arriving as a relatively shy youngster before gradually establishing himself as one of La Masia's most promising midfielders.

His development took an important turn when he began playing alongside Yamal in the club's youth teams.

Iván Carrasco, the coach who first brought the pair together, has revealed that the two became virtually inseparable.

"They were like two peas in a pod. They used to get up to all sorts of mischief at La Masia," Carrasco told Mundo Deportivo.

"They went everywhere together. They were always playing jokes in the dressing room. They developed a really good connection and have got on brilliantly ever since."

Their friendship continued even as their careers progressed at different speeds.

Yamal made his first-team breakthrough at 15 and quickly established himself among Barcelona's most important players, while Fariñas continued developing in the academy.

The latter regularly attended matches at Camp Nou in the seats reserved for players' relatives and friends, and even travelled to Germany to watch Yamal help Spain win Euro 2024.

Carrasco also revealed that Fariñas possessed attacking qualities that earned him an unusual nickname during his youth career.

"I used to call him 'Fabruyne'," the former Barcelona coach explained, referring to Manchester City legend Kevin De Bruyne.

The comparison came from Fariñas's ability to use both feet, move inside from wide areas and strike powerfully from distance.

"He can use both feet, which is very interesting when you're playing on your natural side. He can cut inside and shoot with his left," Carrasco added.

"He has a stepover that you'll see plenty of. It's like the one De Bruyne used to do."

The former coach believes Barcelona supporters have yet to see the full range of Fariñas's attacking abilities, particularly his shooting from outside the penalty area.

Originally developed as an attacking midfielder, the youngster also featured on the wing before gradually moving into deeper midfield positions.

He was an important member of Barcelona's Under-19 side that completed a domestic and European treble in 2024-25, before establishing himself with Barça Atlètic under Juliano Belletti.

Last season, he contributed five goals and six assists in 35 appearances for the reserve team.

Those performances helped convince Flick that Fariñas deserved a place in his senior plans, with the German reportedly intervening during the summer to prevent a proposed move to Girona.

© Iconsport / Antonio Pozo / Pressinphoto

Flick finds unlikely defensive solution alongside Lamine Yamal

Fariñas's route into Barcelona's starting lineup has been particularly surprising because the opportunity arrived in a position he had rarely occupied.

Injuries to Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen and Xavi Espart left Flick with limited defensive options ahead of the Alaves match.

Rather than selecting a more experienced player out of position, the Barcelona manager handed Fariñas his senior debut at right-back.

The decision was quickly vindicated.

Fariñas completed 100 of his 103 passes against Alaves, recorded 114 touches and demonstrated impressive composure despite facing unfamiliar defensive responsibilities.

His ability to move forward and combine with Yamal also caught Flick's attention.

"He connects very well with Lamine. That's very important," the German explained after the victory.

"He helped us a lot in that position. He deserved these minutes because he's very professional and always focused in training."

Fariñas himself acknowledged the significance of the support he received from his teammates, particularly Yamal.

"They gave me confidence," he said after his debut, referring to the assistance provided by the players around him.

Four days later, Flick retained the youngster against Aston Villa, giving him a first Champions League appearance against Premier League opposition.

Fariñas again looked comfortable in possession, completing 11 passes in the attacking third, a figure matching Pedri's contribution in that area.

His understanding with Yamal helped Barcelona maintain attacking combinations down the right without sacrificing the defensive discipline required of a full-back.

The partnership represents an unusual reunion for two players who once operated together much further forward in La Masia.

While Yamal has become one of the world's most exciting wingers, his childhood friend is now providing support from behind him.

With Kounde still recovering from an ankle problem, Fariñas could receive another opportunity when Barcelona visit Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Flick has not suggested that the youngster will permanently replace the French international, but his emergence gives the German another option in a defence repeatedly disrupted by injuries.

For a player once known for his resemblance to De Bruyne, the chance to establish himself at the highest level may have arrived in a position few expected.