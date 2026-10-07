Flick blocked £1.3m Fariñas deal before Gabriel Jesus praise

Barcelona were close to allowing Brian Fariñas to join Girona for around £1.3m in July, but Hansi Flick intervened to assess the La Masia midfielder himself. Less than three months later, Gabriel Jesus has identified the 20-year-old as the youngster who has surprised him most at the club.

Fariñas has still not played a competitive minute for Barcelona's first team, yet his status within Flick's squad has changed dramatically since the beginning of pre-season.

The midfielder appeared destined to leave the Catalan giants during the summer after Girona advanced in negotiations for a deal that would have given them 50% of his rights for approximately €1.5m (£1.3m).

Barcelona instead paused the operation when Flick decided that he wanted to assess Fariñas at close quarters before making a final decision.

The move to Girona never happened.

Fariñas subsequently impressed during pre-season, earned a permanent place in Barcelona's senior squad and was handed the number four shirt previously worn by Ronald Araujo.

Now he has received another significant endorsement from one of Barca's summer arrivals.

Gabriel Jesus: ‘Not many people know Fariñas’

Asked during a Barcelona fan Q&A which young player had surprised him most since his arrival, Gabriel Jesus overlooked the club's more established young stars and immediately highlighted Fariñas.

"Everyone talks about Lamine, Gavi or Pedri," the Brazilian explained, before adding that "not many people know Fariñas".

Jesus said that training alongside the midfielder every day had convinced him that the 20-year-old possesses "great qualities" and has "a great future".

The praise is particularly notable because Fariñas remains largely unknown outside Barcelona.

Born in Benicarló, the Spaniard joined La Masia from Villarreal in 2018 and progressed through the club's youth structure.

A versatile midfielder capable of occupying several roles, Fariñas was an important member of the Barcelona Under-19 side that completed a league, Copa del Rey and UEFA Youth League treble.

He subsequently established himself with Barca Atletic under Juliano Belletti.

Barcelona's official figures credit him with five goals and six assists across 35 appearances for the reserve side in 2025-26, performances that helped earn him an opportunity with Flick during the summer.

That opportunity almost never arrived.

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How Flick changed Fariñas's Barcelona future

Reports in Spain in July suggested that Fariñas's departure for Girona was virtually complete.

The proposed arrangement would have seen Barcelona receive around €1.5m while retaining 50% of the player's economic rights, allowing Fariñas to continue his development away from the Camp Nou.

However, his inclusion in the opening first-team training sessions changed the picture.

Frenkie de Jong's injury increased Flick's need for midfield options during pre-season, and the German coach asked Barcelona to delay the Girona operation while he assessed Fariñas.

What initially appeared to be a temporary audition ultimately became a permanent promotion.

Fariñas made his unofficial first-team debut during Barcelona's summer preparations and, when the transfer window closed, was formally registered as a member of Flick's senior squad.

The club then underlined his new status by giving him the number four shirt.

Previous Barcelona players to wear that number include Cesc Fabregas, Rafael Marquez and Ivan Rakitic, although the shirt alone does not guarantee that Fariñas will immediately receive substantial minutes.

Competition in Barcelona's midfield remains formidable. Rodri's arrival has already reshaped Flick's midfield hierarchy, while Pedri, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez and Marc Bernal are also competing for roles.

Even Gavi has found regular minutes difficult to come by in such a crowded department, and Fariñas is still waiting for his competitive first-team debut.

His progression over the past three months nevertheless tells its own story.

In July, Barcelona were prepared to let Girona acquire half of his rights for little more than £1m.

By September, he was officially part of the first-team squad.

Now, after seeing him every day in training, Gabriel Jesus believes Barcelona may have another La Masia talent whose reputation is yet to catch up with his ability. Flick has repeatedly shown a willingness to trust academy talent when a youngster convinces him.