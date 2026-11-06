Aston Villa news: Unai Emery reveals latest on contract talks ahead of Man United showdown

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has admitted that discussions over a new contract have been "very positive".

Emery and his squad are currently preparing to face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

There had been the potential for a huge sub-plot, with the Red Devils' hierarchy known to be admirers of the Spaniard.

However, Emery will take his place in the Villa dugout at the Theatre of Dreams having made it clear that he has no interest in replacing Michael Carrick.

Meanwhile, Villa revealed earlier this week that they have held extensive talks with the 54-year-old over plans for the long-term future.

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Emery talks up Aston Villa contract talks

Speaking at a press conference, Emery hinted that it may only be a matter of time before he extends his contract past 2029.

He told reporters: "I had a good meeting with [chairman] Nassef Sawiris, very positive, so let's talk next week, trying to get everything we spoke about together in a deal.

"My vision is to keep our consistency and how we are improving, how we are building a lot of things positively; being strong, keeping it consistent in our process. It's a huge challenge, but the club is involved in it.

"After speaking with us last year, they decided to build a new stand, adding more supporters in Villa Park. It's one clear step forward to getting better.

"We are increasing our budget each year, increasing our revenue through our performance, playing in Europe, improving players, selling players, then buying young, talented players.

"This is the process of the vision we should keep in our future."

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Man United showdown key for Aston Villa

For all of the recent positivity at Villa Park, Emery's side have gone three matches without a win in all competitions.

With Villa already four points adrift of fourth place in the Premier League table, they can ill-afford more dropped points against Man United.

Carrick's side, who are deemed to be in disarray, can move to within two points of Villa with a second high-profile triumph this week, after they beat Roma on Tuesday.