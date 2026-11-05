Man Utd dealt hammer blow in pursuit of 'dream' Michael Carrick replacement as fresh update emerges

Manchester United have suffered a major setback in their pursuit of top managerial target Unai Emery after Aston Villa confirmed positive discussions over a new contract with the Spaniard.

The Villa boss had been identified as a 'dream' target to replace Michael Carrick at Old Trafford, but the Midlands outfit are increasingly confident of keeping him beyond his current agreement.

The development could leave the Red Devils hierarchy having to reconsider their managerial options as uncertainty over Carrick's position continues.

Unai Emery closing in on new Aston Villa contract after talks

© Imago

In a strange move, Aston Villa announced on social media that they have held positive discussions with Emery about extending his contract beyond 2029.

The 54-year-old signed a five-year agreement in 2024, but a meeting with chairman Nassef Sawiris, president of football operations Roberto Olabe and director of football operations Damian Vidagany has strengthened the club's belief that he will commit his future to Villa Park.

In a statement, Villa said: "The discussions focused on jointly planning the club's long-term strategic direction, with positive discussions establishing a clear commitment beyond 2029 for the joint development of the club under the sporting leadership of Unai Emery."

Aston Villa held an important working meeting today to plan the club's future and lay the foundations for its long-term sporting and institutional project. The meeting brought together Nassef Sawiris, the club's Chairman and Unai Emery alongside President of Football Operations Roberto Olabe and Director of Football Operations Damián Vidagany. The discussions focused on jointly planning the club's long-term strategic direction, with positive discussions establishing a clear commitment beyond 2029 for the joint development of the club under the sporting leadership of Unai Emery based on the shared ambitions and common goal to reach excellency and keep growing during the next years. The objective is clear: to build an ambitious, competitive Aston Villa capable of taking on the biggest challenges and achievements. — Aston Villa (@AstonVilla) November 4, 2026

The announcement follows reports that United regard Emery as their preferred candidate should they decide to part ways with Carrick. INEOS are understood to admire the Spaniard's achievements, including securing Champions League qualification twice and winning the Europa League with Villa.

However, convincing him to leave the project he has built in the Midlands was always going to be difficult, particularly given the significant compensation United would need to pay.

Michael Carrick looks set to last a little longer at Old Trafford

© Iconsport / PA Images

United's pursuit of Emery now looks increasingly complicated, leaving the club with fewer obvious managerial alternatives.

Carrick has received criticism following a difficult run of results, but his side's 3-2 comeback victory over AS Roma in midweek will certainly help his cause.

Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann have also been discussed as potential replacements, although there are different preferences within United's recruitment structure.

With Emery seemingly committed to Villa and no straightforward appointment available, United may have little choice but to give Carrick more time.

That does not mean the former Red Devils midfielder has secured his long-term future, but the lack of clear-cut alternatives could extend his spell in the Old Trafford dugout.

For now, a positive run of results is likely to be the most important factor in determining whether Carrick can convince United's hierarchy that he deserves to remain in charge.