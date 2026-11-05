Man United transfer news: Scouts 'intensify' efforts to sign £38m defender as Michael Carrick endures crisis in the backline

Manchester United are in the race for Como defender Jacobo Ramon Naveros, the newest report has revealed.

It is understandable that the Red Devils are already looking forward to the next few transfer windows considering the club are 17th in the Premier League table with just seven points.

Michael Carrick's side are only above the relegation zone because of goal difference, and part of the reason they are so low is because of their defence.

United have conceded at least two goals five times in the Premier League so far this season, and the squad are in desperate need of reinforcements at the back.

A new report from TEAMtalk claims that United's scouting of Como defender Ramon is set to intensify, especially following his game against the Red Devils in the Champions League in October.

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Jacobo Ramon assessed: Should Man United sign Como defender?

Ramon has primarily operated as a centre-back during his career, and the defender has shown that he can contribute at both ends of the pitch.

The 21-year-old managed to score against United after he rotated into midfield and decided to make an unchallenged run into the penalty area, before heading home from close range.

JACOBO RAMON'S 2026-27 (SERIE A) Matches: 10 Starts: 8 Goals: 2 Successful Passes per Game: 65 (92%) Duels Won Percentage: 67%

There are no question marks about the Spaniard's ability on the ball, but he also routinely wins his individual battles at the other end of the pitch, with the centre-back coming out on top in 67% of his duels in Serie A this season.

Though Ramon is valued by Transfermarkt at €45m (£37.51m), United will almost certainly have to pay significantly more than that price, but his potential is high.

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Man United relegation battle: Defensive transfers needed imminently

It may sound hyperbolic, but United have one of the Premier League's weakest defences, with the likes of Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire far beyond their best.

Lisandro Martinez's mentality has been questioned, while many fans are keen for right-back Diogo Dalot to be replaced.

The need to strengthen at the back is urgent, and given United arguably find themselves in a relegation battle, they cannot afford to ignore their defence any longer.