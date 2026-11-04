JJ Gabriel future: Man United's stance 'revealed' amid reports of Real Madrid 'agreement'

Manchester United are reportedly in the dark when it comes to JJ Gabriel's future despite reports that the attacker has agreed a move to Real Madrid.

Widely regarded as one of the best teenagers in world football, JJ Gabriel stunned Man United in September when he told the club that he wanted to leave.

JJ Gabriel made his senior debut for Man United in their pre-season game against Atletico Madrid during the summer, but he is yet to feature for the first team in a competitive match and is now set to leave the 20-time English champions.

The 16-year-old had been due to sign scholarship terms with the Red Devils last month, with a professional contract then expected to follow a year later.

However, JJ Gabriel's representatives told Man United in September that the attacker would not be signing a new contract and wanted to leave.

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Man United 'unsure' of JJ Gabriel future despite recent reports

According to Sky Sports News, Real Madrid have reached a verbal agreement with JJ Gabriel over a move to Bernabeu in January.

JJ Gabriel has a European passport through both of his parents, and a FIFA loophole could see him join Real Madrid in January despite having a deal with Man United's academy until the end of the campaign.

The attacker is currently in Spain maintaining his fitness, and Barcelona have also been heavily linked with a player regarded as one of the best teenagers in world football.

However, various reports have claimed that Real Madrid are closing in on a move.

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Man United are set to lose wonderkid JJ Gabriel

According to the Manchester Evening News, Man United have had no contact from JJ Gabriel's representatives nor Real Madrid despite the reports.

Man United still hold JJ Gabriel's registration, but the teenager has not been at Carrington since scoring a hat-trick against Sabah in the UEFA Youth League at the start of September.

JJ Gabriel boasts a record of 29 goals and four assists in 32 appearances for Man United Under-18s. while he has scored twice and registered two assists in two appearances for Man United Under-21s in the Premier League 2.

Man United had allegedly initially been hopeful of keeping JJ Gabriel but have since admitted defeat in what is a major blow for the 20-time English champions.