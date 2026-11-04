Preview: CF Montreal vs Vancouver Whitecaps - prediction, team news, lineups

The Vancouver Whitecaps can set an MLS regular-season club record for points on Saturday with a win over rivals CF Montreal at Saputo Stadium.

Last season’s MLS Cup runners-up will finish the regular season in first out West, hammering the Seattle Sounders 5-1 last week, while Montreal will end the campaign in dead last out East, drawing New York City FC 1-1 the last time out.

Match preview

Montreal will end another uneventful MLS campaign this weekend, struggling to make much progress in 2026.

Philippe Eullaffroy’s men are on a seven-match winless run across all competitions, collecting just two points domestically over that stretch.

They could end the year on a minor positive note, as a win against Vancouver would surpass their 2025 points total (28).

A point on Saturday, meanwhile, would also guarantee they do not finish with the worst record in the league, as they are currently three points above Sporting Kansas City overall, with a far better goal differential than the latter.

Le CFM team have lost four of their last five domestic affairs at Saputo Stadium, while failing to score six times at home in the competition this season.

On Saturday, they can extend their competitive home unbeaten run versus the Caps to eight matches, upsetting them at Saputo Stadium 2-1 in the Canadian Championship semi-finals earlier this year.

© Imago

Vancouver have delivered another stellar regular season, and are looking like the favourites to return to the MLS Cup final and hopefully for them lift the trophy this time around.

Heading into Decision Day, Jesper Sorensen’s men have just two fewer points than they had at the end of the 2025 regular season, while they can also set a club record for regular-season wins with another one on Saturday.

They head into this weekend in fine form, winning their last two league encounters by a combined margin of 9-2.

It is a good thing they have secured home field advantage in the West as they have dropped points in four of their last five league contests away from home, and this weekend could lose consecutive road games in this competition for the first time all year.

The Whitecaps lead the league regarding expected goals in this competition (70.3) while creating more big chances than anyone so far (124).

Eight times domestically in 2026, this team have netted a goal or fewer on the road, though they have never lost away from home in MLS this year when scoring first.

CF Montreal Major League Soccer form:

CF Montreal form (all competitions):

Vancouver Whitecaps Major League Soccer form:

Team News

© Imago / Eyepix Group

We do not expect to see Prince Owusu, Jalen Neal, Bode Hidalgo or Brayan Ceballos feature for Montreal due to lower-body injuries, while Thomas Gillier is doubtful due to a back issue.

Daniel Rios scored in injury time last Saturday, enabling his team to earn a point at Yankee Stadium.

Meanwhile, ankle problems will likely keep Emmanuel Sabbi and Andres Cubas on the Vancouver sidelines, while Belal Halbouni has a knee injury, Kenji Cabrera has a sore foot and Jeevan Badwal is doubtful because of a hamstring strain.

Brian White has three goals in his last two league fixtures, netting a brace against the Sounders, with Ryan Gauld, Matias Laborda and Aleksa Cvetkovic also scoring last Sunday.

CF Montreal possible starting lineup:

Keita; Bugaj, Morales, Vera, Radojevic; Piette, Pereira; Synchuk, Longstaff, Carmona; Sanchez

Vancouver Whitecaps possible starting lineup:

Takaoka; Ocampo, Laborda, Veselinovic, Priso; Cvetkovic, Larraz; Sabaly, Muller, Gauld; White

We say: CF Montreal 1-4 Vancouver Whitecaps

The Caps are firing on all cylinders and showing no signs of slowing down, and while they are already locked into first in the West, we still expect them to overpower Montreal, who have rarely looked comfortable at the back this season.

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