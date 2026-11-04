Bruno Fernandes admits Michael Carrick was right to drop him

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has admitted that Michael Carrick was justified in dropping him from the starting lineup, while denying reports of a breakdown in his relationship with the under-pressure manager.

The Portugal international made the surprising admission following United's dramatic 3-2 Champions League victory over Roma on Tuesday, which ended a nine-match winless run and provided some much-needed relief at Old Trafford.

Fernandes had been left on the bench for last month's Premier League defeat to Bournemouth, just days after publicly questioning the team's tactical approach following a humiliating 4-1 loss to Como.

His comments prompted speculation that Carrick had punished his captain for speaking out, although the United boss maintained that the decision had been made for footballing reasons.

Now, Fernandes has acknowledged that his own performances warranted the decision, while insisting that the controversy had not affected his confidence in the former England midfielder.

"Carrick was right" ?? Bruno Fernandes gave an open, honest assessment after United's 3-2 win over Roma ?️ https://t.co/QAWDt6VXQr — Prime Video Sport UK (@primevideosport) November 3, 2026

Bruno Fernandes accepts Michael Carrick's decision to drop him

Speaking to Amazon Prime Video after the Roma victory, Fernandes addressed the circumstances surrounding his absence from the starting lineup against Bournemouth.

The 32-year-old revealed that he understood why Carrick had decided to make a change, even though the timing had led to suggestions of a disciplinary response.

"The manager took a decision of putting me on the bench because I wasn't performing," Fernandes admitted.

"Everyone felt that was a punishment for the words that I had. If it was, it was right."

Those comments represent a notable change in tone from the midfielder, whose public criticism after the Como defeat had intensified scrutiny of Carrick's management.

Fernandes had questioned United's decision not to press their opponents man-to-man and suggested that the players needed to show greater bravery under pressure.

Four days later, he was named among the substitutes for the 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth, marking the first time Carrick had dropped him from a Premier League starting lineup.

At the time, the manager insisted that his decision to leave Fernandes out was based purely on footballing considerations.

The captain's latest explanation supports that assessment, although he stopped short of confirming whether his earlier comments had influenced Carrick's thinking.

Fernandes also challenged reports suggesting that he and the manager had needed to resolve a personal disagreement behind the scenes.

He described some of the speculation surrounding their relationship as "lies", rejecting claims that the pair had held talks to clear the air following his controversial interview.

The midfielder was equally clear that being dropped had not diminished his commitment to Carrick or the club.

"It doesn't change the belief I have in the manager," Fernandes insisted, adding that he retained the same confidence in the coaching staff and his teammates.

His response is significant given the uncertainty surrounding Carrick's position and the questions that have been raised about the mood within United's dressing room.

Rather than portraying his omission as an injustice, Fernandes has publicly accepted responsibility for his performances and acknowledged the manager's authority to make difficult selection decisions.

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA, Azzuu

Man United captain addresses pressure on Carrick after Roma comeback

Fernandes also responded to suggestions that United's remarkable recovery against Roma might have saved Carrick from dismissal.

The Red Devils had entered Tuesday's encounter without a victory in nine matches across all competitions, having slipped to 17th in the Premier League.

Their situation appeared to deteriorate further when Matias Soule and Donyell Malen gave Roma a two-goal advantage in the opening stages at Old Trafford.

However, Fernandes converted a retaken penalty in the second half before Matheus Cunha scored twice late on to complete the comeback.

Asked afterwards whether the players had rescued their manager's job, the United captain rejected that interpretation.

"We don't need to save anyone's job," Fernandes declared.

He explained that the victory had been necessary for the entire club after a prolonged period of poor results, rather than solely for Carrick's personal circumstances.

The Portuguese also acknowledged the frustration felt by supporters, who have watched United struggle to reproduce the standards associated with the club's most successful years.

Carrick adopted a similarly measured approach in his post-match comments, describing the victory as an important moment for the club without suggesting that one result had resolved its problems.

United's next test comes against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday, November 8, when they will attempt to secure consecutive victories for the first time in several weeks.

Fernandes has already returned to Carrick's starting lineup, featuring against Chelsea before playing a decisive role in the European comeback.

His latest comments may help dispel some of the speculation surrounding his relationship with the manager. Whether United can build on Tuesday's result will provide a more meaningful indication of Carrick's prospects of remaining in charge.