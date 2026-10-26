Michael Carrick future: Two 'leading frontrunners' revealed as Man Utd 'consider' head coach position

Manchester United have reportedly pinpointed Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann as the leading contenders to take over from Michael Carrick as head coach.

The Red Devils hit a fresh low on Sunday afternoon, losing 3-0 at home to Bournemouth in a deeply disappointing display.

The defeat stretched their winless run in all competitions to eight games and left them 16th in the Premier League table and dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Carrick made the striking decision to leave captain Bruno Fernandes on the bench after the midfielder recently spoke publicly about the team's tactical approach.

However, the former midfielder's future at Old Trafford now appears uncertain, with the club's hierarchy stepping up its search for a possible successor.

Nagelsmann and Howe 'emerge' as Man Utd frontrunners

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Sky Sports News reports that United executives Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada are expected to advise co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe to dismiss Carrick in the coming days.

The report says Howe and Nagelsmann are currently the leading candidates should the managerial position become vacant.

Neither would command a compensation fee as Howe left Newcastle United in July, needing time to recharge, while Nagelsmann has been out of work since leaving his role as Germany head coach after the team's shock World Cup exit to Paraguay over the summer.

Wilcox is believed to favour a manager with proven Premier League experience, while recruitment chief Christopher Vivell previously worked closely with Nagelsmann at RB Leipzig.

Could Emery be drawn to Old Trafford?

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Howe and Nagelsmann are understood to lead United's current shortlist, though the board have also considered Aston Villa manager Unai Emery and former Napoli boss Antonio Conte.

Emery remains committed to Villa's ongoing project, despite former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher recently claiming the Spaniard should be the clear first choice for United's hierarchy.

Carragher argued that a manager with four Europa League titles would surely aspire to succeed in the Champions League with one of football's biggest clubs.

United next face Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime, with their mid-September loss to Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup giving them a week to prepare for the Stamford Bridge trip and, more importantly, to decide Carrick's future.