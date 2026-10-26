Michael Carrick sacked: Unai Emery makes 'definitive decision' on Aston Villa future amid Man Utd links

Unai Emery remains committed to Aston Villa’s project at Villa Park, despite recent reports linking him with the Manchester United job.

Since taking charge, the Spanish manager has reshaped the West Midlands club and recently led them to three straight wins at the start of their Champions League campaign.

Meanwhile, reports suggest doubts are mounting at Old Trafford over Michael Carrick’s long-term future after a turbulent spell in charge.

The Red Devils lost 3-0 to Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Sunday, marking the Red Devils' fifth defeat in their last eight matches, leaving them 16th in the Premier League table and one point away from the relegation spots.

United are expected to review their options in the coming weeks if results in domestic competition do not improve.

However, sources say Emery has no plans to leave Villa for the demanding task of rebuilding the club in the North West.

Jamie Carragher backs Emery as United target

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Sky Sports News reports that former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher sees the experienced coach as United’s leading option should the club decide to part company with Carrick.

Carragher commended Emery’s influence behind the scenes at Bodymoor Heath, comparing his authority to that of Sir Alex Ferguson.

The former defender described Emery as the Premier League’s finest manager, while questioning whether the Spaniard can fulfil his ambitions at Villa.

"He is a manager I look at when I think about Manchester United," Carragher said.

"He's had two spells that haven't gone particularly well, at Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal. I just think he’d surely want the chance to prove himself at one of football’s biggest clubs.”

Can Villa fulfil Emery's Champions League ambitions?

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Although Carragher may have reservations about Villa’s European pedigree, Emery’s side have already shown their quality on the continent this season.

Emery has an outstanding record in knockout competitions, having won the Europa League four times during his spells at Sevilla and Villarreal.

Villa have made a perfect start to their Champions League campaign, most recently beating Viking 3-1 to preserve their 100% record in the competition, having previously defeated Club Brugge and Fenerbahce 3-0 and 6-0, respectively.

The club’s hierarchy have continued to invest significantly, even if observers have typically questioned the nature of many of those deals.