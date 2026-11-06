Team News: Nottingham Forest vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Seeking to avoid a third straight Premier League defeat, Manchester City travel to the City Ground to face a struggling Nottingham Forest side on Saturday evening.

The Citizens bounced back from a 1-0 loss to Brighton last weekend with a 3-2 Champions League win over RB Leipzig on Wednesday, while Forest were beaten 2-0 by Brentford in the top flight last time out.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

NOTT'M FOREST

Out: Nicolo Savona (knee), Nicolas Dominguez (muscle)

Doubtful: Igor Jesus (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Cunha, Milenkovic, Murillo; Munoz, McAtee, Schlager, Williams; Ndoye, Gibbs-White; Delap

MAN CITY

Out: Antoine Semenyo (knee)

Doubtful: Nico O'Reilly (back/knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol; Anderson, Fernandez; Ndiaye, Cherki, Doku; Haaland