Team News: Nottingham Forest vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Seeking to avoid a third straight Premier League defeat, Manchester City travel to the City Ground to face a struggling Nottingham Forest side on Saturday evening.
The Citizens bounced back from a 1-0 loss to Brighton last weekend with a 3-2 Champions League win over RB Leipzig on Wednesday, while Forest were beaten 2-0 by Brentford in the top flight last time out.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.
NOTTINGHAM FOREST vs. MANCHESTER CITY
NOTT'M FOREST
Out: Nicolo Savona (knee), Nicolas Dominguez (muscle)
Doubtful: Igor Jesus (calf)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Cunha, Milenkovic, Murillo; Munoz, McAtee, Schlager, Williams; Ndoye, Gibbs-White; Delap
MAN CITY
Out: Antoine Semenyo (knee)
Doubtful: Nico O'Reilly (back/knee)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol; Anderson, Fernandez; Ndiaye, Cherki, Doku; Haaland