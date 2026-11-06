Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

Nottingham Forest are set to welcome Manchester City to the City Ground on Saturday, November 7 and both sides will be looking to get back to winning ways.

The hosts currently sit second from bottom in the Premier League table and are 15 points below the visitors, who are second behind Arsenal.

Here, Sports Mole details everything you need to know about how to follow Saturday's match.

What time does Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City kick off?

The match will kick off at 5.30pm on Saturday afternoon in the UK.

Where is Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City being played?

The match is being played at Nottingham Forest's City Ground, which has a capacity of 31,212.

However, Forest have only picked up one point at home this season which is the worst record in the Premier League, while City have picked up three victories and one defeat on the road so far.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 5pm in the UK.

Online streaming

UK viewers can also stream the match through NOW with an All Sky Sports, Football or Day Membership.

Existing Sky Sports subscribers can also watch live channels through the Sky Sports app.

Highlights

Match of the Day will air highlights from the game on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday evening. The full highlights package will also be available on the BBC Sport website.

Sky Sports will post highlights on their app after full-time and they will then be uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel.

What is at stake for Nottingham Forest and Manchester City?

Forest are 19th in the Premier League on just six points from nine matches, and desperately need to pick up a positive result.

Head coach Oliver Glasner has come under increasing pressure in recent weeks, with Forest picking up one point from their last five league games.

It is also worth noting that Forest have only beaten City once in their last nine meetings across all competitions.

City, meanwhile, sit second on 21 points and are only three behind leaders Arsenal.

However, they head to Nottingham after suffering consecutive league defeats to Aston Villa and Brighton.

City did bounce back from the Brighton loss on Wednesday, picking up a hard-fought 3-2 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League.