Premier League Gameweek 10
Nott'm Forest
Nov 7, 2026 5.30pm
The City Ground
Man City

Latest Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for Nottingham Forest clash

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Any fresh concerns for Maresca? Man City injury list for Nott’m Forest clash
© Iconsport / PA Images

Manchester City return to Premier League action on Saturday evening when they travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest.

The Citizens head into this fixture after beating RB Leipzig 3-2 in a thrilling Champions League contest held in Germany on Wednesday night.

Enzo Maresca’s men had previously suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League, allowing champions Arsenal to climb above them to the top of the table.

City are now seeking to win their final match before November’s international break, and here, Sports Mole rounds up their latest injury and suspension news ahead of their upcoming clash with Oliver Glasner’s men.

Antoine Semenyo

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates, Sportimage Ltd, Alamy Live News

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: December 19 (vs. Hull City)

Antonine Semenyo is facing around eight weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury picked up against Ipswich Town on October 17.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no suspended players for this match.

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