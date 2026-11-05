Newcastle injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Fulham: Lewis Miley, Tino Livramento, Matias Fernandez-Pardo latest

Newcastle United will hope to avoid yet another disappointing result in the Premier League on Saturday, when they face Fulham at Craven Cottage.
The Toon come into the clash having suffered four defeats in their last five games, and they are currently 13th in the table with just 11 points.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Newcastle's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their crucial clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Ewen Jaouen
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: December 12 (vs. Ipswich Town)
Jaouen is currently sidelined with a serious hamstring injury, and the goalkeeper is not expected to be available for selection until the start of December.
Lewis Miley
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Muscle
Possible return date: November 7 (vs. Fulham)
Miley was again absent against Everton in the Premier League on November 2 due to a muscular issue, but the midfielder could be back in the squad for this match.
Matias Fernandez-Pardo
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Illness
Possible return date: November 7 (vs. Fulam)
Fernandez-Pardo also missed out against Everton, but boss Matthias Jaissle was hopeful that the attacker could feature on Saturday.
Tino Livramento
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Livramento is currently recovering from a knee injury, and it is unclear at this stage of proceedings when the defender will be back on the field.
NEWCASTLE SUSPENSION LIST
Jacob Ramsey
Status: Suspended
Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Arsenal)
Jacob Ramsey received two yellow cards against Everton, meaning he will miss one game due to suspension.