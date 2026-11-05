Newcastle injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Fulham: Lewis Miley, Tino Livramento, Matias Fernandez-Pardo latest

Newcastle United will hope to avoid yet another disappointing result in the Premier League on Saturday, when they face Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The Toon come into the clash having suffered four defeats in their last five games, and they are currently 13th in the table with just 11 points.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Newcastle's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their crucial clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Ewen Jaouen

© Imago / IPS

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: December 12 (vs. Ipswich Town)

Jaouen is currently sidelined with a serious hamstring injury, and the goalkeeper is not expected to be available for selection until the start of December.

Lewis Miley

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: November 7 (vs. Fulham)

Miley was again absent against Everton in the Premier League on November 2 due to a muscular issue, but the midfielder could be back in the squad for this match.

Matias Fernandez-Pardo

© Iconsport / Craig Cowan/Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: November 7 (vs. Fulam)

Fernandez-Pardo also missed out against Everton, but boss Matthias Jaissle was hopeful that the attacker could feature on Saturday.

Tino Livramento

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Livramento is currently recovering from a knee injury, and it is unclear at this stage of proceedings when the defender will be back on the field.

NEWCASTLE SUSPENSION LIST

Jacob Ramsey

© Imago

Status: Suspended

Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Arsenal)

Jacob Ramsey received two yellow cards against Everton, meaning he will miss one game due to suspension.