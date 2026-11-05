Fenerbahce 3-2 Liverpool: Trey Nyoni goal sets record but Champions League defeat reveals January transfer window reality

Liverpool midfielder Trey Nyoni became the youngest player in the club's history to score his first goal for the team in a European Cup match (19 years, 127 days).

Though the midfielder excelled once again, his side ultimately lost 3-2 against Fenerbahce on Wednesday, with the Reds suffering their first Champions League loss of the campaign.

Andoni Iraola was frustrated by how his side conceded all three goals, arguing that they should have done more to prevent their opponents scoring from set pieces.

If there was a positive for the Reds, it would be that Nyoni managed to net his first goal for the club, opening the scoring in the 25th minute.

Opta revealed that the teenager became the youngest player to score their first goal for Liverpool in the Champions League or European Cup.

19 - Trey Nyoni is the youngest player in Liverpool's history to score his first goal for the club in a European Cup match (19 years, 127 days). Kicks. https://t.co/9Hb4p0SnBx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 4, 2026

Trey Nyoni at Liverpool: Part of the future but January midfielder needed

Nyoni may have ended up on the losing side on Wednesday, but he was arguably the best player on the pitch, and he has made a strong claim for a starting sport moving forward.

However, relying on the 19-year-old would be unfair, and if Iraola wants to claim silverware this season and in the coming campaigns, he will almost certainly need to delve into the transfer market.

Alexis Mac Allister has played well in the vast majority of games this term, but there are still concerns about his long-term future.

While Dominik Szoboszlai has often been used in a double pivot under Iraola, his displays have been alarming, as have Ryan Gravenberch's.

If Liverpool want to avoid overplaying Nyoni while maintaining a high standard, they must look to bring in a new midfielder in the winter transfer window.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Liverpool transfer news: Lamine Camara and Alex Scott?

Monaco star Lamine Camara has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield, and after his failed switch to Chelsea, there could be an opportunity to sign him in the winter.

The 22-year-old is strong with and without the ball, though there is an argument that the Merseysiders may need another midfielder if Mac Allister left in the summer.

Bournemouth's Alex Scott has played under Iraola, but given he has been linked with Chelsea, Liverpool should be ready to move onto a different target.