Predicting Thomas Tuchel's England squad for Croatia, Spain UEFA Nations League fixtures

England will complete the 2026-27 Nations League league phase with fixtures against Croatia and Spain this month.

The Three Lions will welcome Croatia to Wembley on November 12 before they head to Atletico Madrid's Metropolitano for a test against the world champions on November 15.

Thomas Tuchel's side head into the final two fixtures in second place in Group A3 after taking nine points from their first four matches since finishing in third position at the 2026 World Cup.

After starting with a narrow 3-2 defeat against Spain at Wembley, England recorded three consecutive victories by a combined 12-0 scoreline to all but seal a quarter-final berth.

The Three Lions will look to mathematically secure a last-eight spot and challenge Spain for the honour of clinching first place.

Ahead of Tuchel's squad announcement on Friday, November 6, Sports Mole predicts which players will make the cut for the final two matches of the Nations League league phase.

England Nations League squad prediction: Goalkeepers

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There appears to be little uncertainty surrounding the make-up of Tuchel’s goalkeeping department for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

Everton’s Jordan Pickford and Leeds United’s James Trafford are the two names guaranteed to receive the call-up from Tuchel.

The bigger question is whether Tuchel will pick a number one for this international window or share the game time like he did in the opening four Nations League matches.

Pickford has long been seen as England’s number one, but he had to watch the opening two games against Spain and the Czech Republic from the bench as Tuchel offered Trafford the chance to make his case to be his first-choice goalkeeper.

Trafford then made way for Pickford to feature in the 7-0 away win over Croatia and the 3-0 home victory against the Czech Republic.

While his position may not be as certain as it once was, Pickford continues to close in on a century of England caps, with the 32-year-old just seven appearances away from reaching that impressive milestone.

In regard to the third-choice goalkeeper, Dean Henderson is set to get the nod over Brighton & Hove Albion’s Jason Steele after recently making his return to action from an ankle injury.

Predicted England goalkeepers for upcoming Nations League fixtures: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, James Trafford

England Nations League squad prediction: Defenders

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Tuchel initially picked nine defenders for the last international window before Newcastle United’s Tino Livramento pulled out due to injury.

Livramento remains unavailable for selection, along with England’s first-choice right-back Reece James, who is expected to be out until the new year after undergoing knee surgery.

In more positive news, Djed Spence, who was one of the standout players of England’s World Cup campaign, is back in contention after making six appearances for Inter Milan since returning from injury.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, has struggled for game time in recent weeks due to competition from Federico Valverde and Denzel Dumfries.

However, he could still get the nod for England after impressing in his two appearances in the last international window.

Jarell Quansah can also cover at right-back as well as offering an option in central defence, while Lewis Hall and Nico O’Reilly are likely to be the two left-backs in the squad.

Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi and Jarrad Branthwaite are widely expected to be among Tuchel’s central defensive options, while injuries to John Stones and Trevoh Chalobah could open the door for Levi Colwill, who has started eight of Chelsea’s nine Premier League games this season.

Dan Burn is another name who could be in the mix, but while he played a useful role at the World Cup, Tuchel may be reluctant to bring the 34-year-old back into the fold as he keeps one eye on his plans for the European Championship in 2028.

Predicted England defenders for upcoming Nations League fixtures: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarrad Branthwaite, Levi Colwill, Marc Guehi, Lewis Hall, Ezri Konsa, Nico O’Reilly, Jarell Quansah, Djed Spence

England Nations League squad prediction: Midfielders

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The main headline news for England's midfield options is the imminent return of Declan Rice, who missed the last international window due to load management.

Rice is expected to form a central midfield pairing with Elliot Anderson, a player who continues to grow week by week under Enzo Maresca at Manchester City.

Myles Lewis-Skelly started three of the first four Nations League fixtures in Rice's absence, suggesting that Tuchel sees him more as a central midfielder than a left-back.

The Arsenal man should make the cut again, although he may have to settle for a substitute role this time around.

Alex Scott is someone who is almost definitely set to miss out on selection despite being impressed in his 70-minute display against Croatia last month.

The Bournemouth star picked up a thigh injury in the emphatic win and has since missed six games for the Cherries.

While he is close to a return to action, the November international window will come too soon, which may open the door for Jordan Henderson to make the squad for the first time since suffering a wrist injury at the World Cup.

James Garner was called up as a replacement for Kobbie Mainoo in September, and he could retain his spot ahead of the Manchester United midfielder, who has only recently returned from injury.

Looking at attacking midfielders, Jude Bellingham will be one of the first names on Tuchel's list, and he is set to join the national team in a positive mood after scoring in Real Madrid's last two matches.

Morgan Gibbs-White was a late call-up for the last squad, but is likely to miss out this time due to his underwhelming form in a struggling Nottingham Forest side.

There is a possibility that Tuchel may look to the future and include Fulham star Josh King, who has firmly established himself as a key player for his club this season.

Predicted England midfielders for upcoming Nations League fixtures: Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, James Garner, Jordan Henderson, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Josh King, Declan Rice

England Nations League squad prediction: Attackers

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The front three of Bukayo Saka, Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane scored 11 goals between them across the first four UEFA Nations League fixtures as the trio linked up to clinical effect.

Unfortunately, it is a forward line that is guaranteed to be broken following the news that Saka is set for a spell on the sidelines with a quadriceps injury.

Noni Madueke has stepped up for Arsenal in Saka’s absence and is likely to be asked to do the same for England’s final two league phase matches.

Madueke’s Arsenal teammate Eberechi Eze is someone who appears to be trusted by Tuchel and should be on the list when the squad announcement is made on Friday, especially as another left-sided option, Marcus Rashford, is unavailable due to injury.

Liverpool’s exciting youngster Rio Ngumoha is also set to make the cut after making his first two competitive international appearances in the away and home games against the Czech Republic.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s Morgan Rogers will be full of confidence when he joins the England squad after netting three goals in his previous five appearances.

Rogers appears to be stealing the limelight from his friend and teammate Cole Palmer, who appeared to frustrate Tuchel when he pulled out of his most recent squad with a minor issue.

The England boss may be tempted to offer Palmer another chance, especially with Saka sidelined, but it is clear that he has questions over the strength of the 24-year-old’s desire to play for his country.

In regard to the centre-forward spot, England captain Harry Kane is a guaranteed starter and, barring injury, he will break his country’s all-time appearance record against Croatia at Wembley.

The biggest question is who will provide cover for the 2026 Ballon d’Or winner, with England struggling to find someone who can get anywhere near the level Kane produces.

Calvert-Lewin is not operating at the same elite level as Kane, but he has scored four goals in nine Premier League appearances this season and is likely to be the backup striker for the upcoming international window.

Tuchel is expected to only pick two strikers, but if he wants to add a third to his squad, he could look to the Championship where Middlesbrough’s Will Lankshear is the leading scorer with 13 goals to his name.

The in-form striker has been a regular for the England Under-21s, but with qualifying for next summer’s Under-21 European Championship all wrapped up, it could be a good opportunity to offer him a taste of life in the senior setup.

Predicted England attackers for upcoming Nations League fixtures: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Eberechi Eze, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Rio Ngumoha, Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers