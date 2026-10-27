Why Harry Kane is not England's greatest player of all time despite Ballon d'Or 2026 triumph

Harry Kane still cannot be considered England's greatest player of all time despite his momentous Ballon d'Or triumph, a former Three Lions striker has exclusively told Sports Mole.

On the back of an extraordinary 73-goal campaign for Bayern Munich and England in 2025-26, Kane won the 2026 Ballon d'Or ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal to end England's 25-year wait for another recipient of the Golden Ball.

Following in the footsteps of Michael Owen in 2001, Kane became just the fifth Englishman to hoist the Ballon d'Or trophy aloft on Monday night, after Kevin Keegan, Sir Stanley Matthews and Sir Bobby Charlton's successes.

The 33-year-old also holds the honour of England's all-time leading goalscorer and joint-leading appearance maker with Peter Shilton, but he is yet to take home a World Cup, Euros or Champions League winners' medal.

As a result, ex-England forward Mark Hateley claims that Kane still needs to win a major tournament with his nation to be considered the Three Lions' GOAT, although he expects the 33-year-old to still be leading the England line at the 2030 World Cup.

Asked by Sports Mole if Kane needs a Euros or World Cup to surpass the likes of Charlton and Bobby Moore, Hateley - who scored 236 goals for club and country in his career - responded: "Yes, I think he does.

Why Harry Kane is not the England GOAT despite Ballon d'Or triumph

© Imago / Craig Mercer

"He is breaking records and closing in on Peter Shilton’s appearance record, but winning a major tournament would add something different.

“He could play until he is 38. With the way he looks after himself and the number of international fixtures now, there could easily be another 50 England appearances in him. There are plenty of years left for him to achieve more."

As well as to his astronomical scoring numbers - which also earned him the Gerd Muller Trophy - Kane retained the Bundesliga and German Super Cup titles with Bayern Munich, in addition to winning the DFB-Pokal in 2025-26.

However, Kane is now the first Ballon d'Or winner since Lionel Messi in 2019 to clinch the accolade without having won any of the World Cup, Euros, Copa America or Champions League in the previous campaign.

Nevertheless, Hateley is in no doubt that the England skipper deserved to beat Yamal, Mbappe and Rodri to the Ballon d'Or, thanks in no small part to his elite mindset and decision-making as a young player.

"The Ballon d’Or is not decided by one game. It is based on a season, and Harry Kane is currently the best striker in the world for me," Hateley added.

Hateley: 'Harry Kane did the right things as a young player'

© Iconsport / PA Images

“He did the right things as a young player. He went out on loan, did the hard yards and learned what the game demanded of him. You can see the benefits now.

“His game has developed. He can play different roles, sees the whole picture and has so many weapons. Defenders have a huge amount to think about when they face him.

“With the way he lives, looks after himself and the younger players coming through with England, he still has a fantastic opportunity to win a European Championship or World Cup. If he does that, he becomes one of England’s greatest - if not the greatest."

Kane is set to break Shilton's all-time record of 125 England appearances next month, when Thomas Tuchel's side face Croatia and Spain in their final two UEFA Nations League group-stage fixtures.

Bayern are next in action on Wednesday against Magdeburg in the second round of the DFB-Pokal, although Kane could very well be rested for that fixture ahead of Saturday's Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund.

The 33-year-old has scored 10 goals and set up seven more in 12 games for Vincent Kompany's side this season, and an update on his Bayern contract situation also emerged earlier this week.

Mark Hateley was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of BetWright.