Spurs transfer news: Bayern Munich 'work to remove clause' in Harry Kane's contract

Bayern Munich are allegedly keen to remove any Tottenham Hotspur clauses in a new contract for Harry Kane.

The England international is currently preparing to discover whether he will become the winner of the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

Sports Mole's reporters have given their take ahead of the awards ceremony in London on Monday evening.

However, the 33-year-old has more to consider than the Ballon d'Or, with Bayern eager to tie him down to fresh terms.

Previous reports have suggested that the Bundesliga champions are closing in on an announcement.

© Imago / Kirchner-Media

Bayern push for specific Kane contract term

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bayern want to end Spurs' position in Kane's current deal.

The Premier League outfit - Kane's former club - are currently able to match any bid made for their club-record goalscorer.

That essentially keeps them in the race to re-sign Kane should he ever wish to leave the Allianz Arena.

Nevertheless, Bayern seemingly want Kane to give the green light for the clause to be removed.

At this point in time, Kane's stance on Bayern's request is unclear.

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Kane in no rush for Premier League return

There was once the perception that Kane may jump at the chance to return to the Premier League once he entered the final 12 months of his Bayern contract.

Instead, 156 goals from 159 appearances and two Bundesliga titles have helped Kane remain settled in Germany.

He also views Bayern as giving him his best chance to win a Champions League trophy before retirement, essentially ending any realistic hope that Spurs fans may have had over a reunion in the future.