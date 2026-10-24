Chelsea 0-2 Tottenham: Highlights, stats, man of the match as Spurs seal rare Stamford Bridge win

Tottenham Hotspur defeated Chelsea 2-0 on Saturday night, securing a rare Stamford Bridge victory.

Neither team were able to break the deadlock during a largely uneventful opening 45 minutes, with Omar Marmoush's saved effort from close range the only truly notable chance of the first half.

Tottenham's dominance of possession continued after the restart but both teams continued struggling for quality in the final third, but the deadlock was eventually broken with just over 10 minutes remaining.

Mike Penders, making his full Premier League debut, misjudged the flight of a Tottenham corner and punched the ball back into his own goal, giving Spurs a late lead.

It quickly went from bad to worse for Chelsea as Cole Palmer received his marching orders for a second yellow just minutes later, and Mathys Tel then sealed Spurs' victory with a fantastic solo goal.

The victory at Stamford Bridge is a rarity for Tottenham Hotspur, who have now won at Chelsea's home ground for just the second time in Premier League history.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Chelsea and Tottenham both lacked any real quality in the final third for much of the encounter, with the game-changing moment even coming via an own-goal rather than as a product of any creativity.

Spurs were dominant in possession and often pinned Chelsea deep inside their own half for large spells, with a lack of a natural striker's presence in attack stopping the Blues from being able to get forward.

Xabi Alonso's decision to not start Danny Welbeck in attack given Joao Pedro's absence looks even more peculiar given Chelsea's performance today.

Despite being hugely helped by Penders' own-goal opening the scoring, Roberto De Zerbi will be delighted by Tel's second to seal the victory, which has been a rarity for Spurs at Stamford Bridge.

The performances have been steadily improving for Tottenham throughout the season, and the results are now also starting to go their way, with Spurs climbing to 12th after recording back-to-back Premier League triumphs.

CHELSEA VS. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HIGHLIGHTS

Mike Penders own-goal vs. Chelsea (77th min, Chelsea 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur)

Spurs have taken the lead after Mateus Fernandes' corner ends up in Chelsea's goal ⚽️ https://t.co/X65gyO9yPX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 24, 2026

Tottenham have the lead! Nightmare for Penders!

Mateus Fernandes delivers an in-swinging corner, and Penders looks to come and punch clear.

The goalkeeper is under pressure by the advancing Jan Paul van Hecke, and Penders fails to make the correct contact, punching the ball backwards and over his own goalline.

80th min: Cole Palmer (Chelsea) red card

Cole Palmer is SENT OFF! ? https://t.co/qArrUhFrf0 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 24, 2026

It goes from bad to worse for Chelsea! Palmer has been sent off!

Conor Gallagher slides for the ball and Palmer steps on the midfielder's ankle, with Chris Kavanagh swiftly dispatching a second yellow and red card to the Chelsea man.

Mathys Tel goal vs. Chelsea (87th min, Chelsea 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur)

"Just look what it means!" A glorious solo run and finish from Mathys Tel! ? https://t.co/Qg7WMFNlwQ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 24, 2026

Tel seals the win for Tottenham! That is a fantastic individual goal!

Tel drives from inside his own half deep into Chelsea's territory and to just outside the Blues box, where the forward lets fly.

Tel's effort fizzes across the surface and nestles beautifully in the bottom left corner, giving Penders no chance.

MAN OF THE MATCH - MATHYS TEL

MATHYS TEL WHAT HAVE YOU JUST DONE!!! https://t.co/QLQhiN09mn — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 24, 2026

Tel had arguably one of his best performances in a Tottenham Hotspur shirt tonight, including scoring a stunning solo goal to seal all three points for the Lilywhites.

The forward completed the most dribbles (four) of any player during the match, and had more touches in the opposition box (10) than any other player.

Alongside also creating two chances and scoring the second goal of the match, Tel is a deserving winner of this award.

CHELSEA VS. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MATCH STATS

Possession: Chelsea 32%-68% Tottenham Hotspur

Shots: Chelsea 7-15 Tottenham Hotspur

Shots on target: Chelsea 4-4 Tottenham Hotspur

Corners: Chelsea 4-6 Tottenham Hotspur

Fouls: Chelsea 14-14 Tottenham Hotspur

BEST STATS

There have been two games that Chelsea have completed fewer than 100 passes in the first half of a Premier League game since 2016/17: ◉ 97 vs. Tottenham (2026/27) ? ◎ 98 vs. Brighton (2026/27) They've both come this season. ? — Squawka (@Squawka) October 24, 2026

Tottenham have won a Premier League game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge for just the second time EVER in the competition. ◎ W 1-3 (2018) ◉ W 0-2 (2026) ? Incredible scenes at Stamford Bridge. ? https://t.co/StvVtlObUT — Squawka (@Squawka) October 24, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Up next for Chelsea is a challenging trip to Anfield to face Liverpool in the EFL Cup fourth round on Wednesday night.

Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, were eliminated in the third round by Liverpool, meaning they will have a full week break before returning to action against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.