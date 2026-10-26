Man United transfer news: Andre Onana receiving 'strong interest' from surprise admirer

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has reportedly emerged as a potential transfer target for Galatasaray.

The current focus of the Red Devils hierarchy is the future of Michael Carrick, who oversaw a 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon.

However, regardless of whether the Englishman is replaced by one of a number of contenders, United's board will have decisions to make in the winter transfer market.

Onana is currently on loan at Trabzonspor, where he has started to rebuild his career after an error-strewn stint at Old Trafford.

Nevertheless, as per Africa Foot, Trabzonspor face fierce competition for his signature from one of their Super Lig rivals.

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Galatasaray considering Onana approach

The report suggests that Galatasaray are willing to pay more than Trabzonspor in order to sign the Cameroon international on a permanent basis.

While Trabzonspor want to sign the 30-year-old for less than €10m (£8.38m), Galatasaray are prepared to pay in excess of that figure.

Man United allegedly have no intention of cashing in on Onana for the kind of fee that Trabzonspor want to offer.

Onana has recorded a total of 11 clean sheets and conceded 52 goals during his 45 appearances for the club.

Meanwhile, the former Ajax and Inter Milan star is said to want to bide his time before making a decision on the next phase of his career.

His contract at Man United is due to expire at the end of next season.

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Could bigger clubs enter Onana race?

Onana has gone some way to rebuilding his career in Turkey, helping Trabzonspor move into the conversation as title challengers.

They are also a contender to win this season's Conference League, but it remains plausible that more lucrative offers may not arrive for Onana.

Although at an age where he could peak or improve, many of European football's bigger teams may opt against moving for someone who is on a big wage.