Michael Carrick: Man Utd players accused of “downing tools” and turning on manager as huge sack decision looms

Gary Neville has accused Manchester United’s players of "downing tools" and turning on under-fire manager Michael Carrick after they were booed off at the end of their 3-0 Premier League defeat to Bournemouth on Sunday.

Carrick’s future in the Old Trafford hotseat is in doubt as the Red Devils are without a win in eight matches across all competitions and have made their worst start to a league season in 40 years.

Man United have slipped down to 16th place in the Premier League table after accumulating just seven points from eight games (W1 D4 L3), while they have also lost their last two Champions League matches against Atletico Madrid (2-0) and Como (4-1).

Carrick has admitted that there is “no hiding” from the “tough situation” the club finds itself in, and he does not know what the future holds for him in the dugout.

Former Man United defender and captain Neville fears that “brilliant man” Carrick will be sacked, but he has launched a scathing attack on the players for how they have performed and behaved throughout this season.

Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast for Sky Sports, he said: "It was a shocker [against Bournemouth], a nothing of a performance.

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Neville: Man Utd players lack professionalism and have turned on Carrick

"Nothing against Tottenham here, nothing against Como, nothing against Atletico Madrid. A little bit against Leeds, it was a bit of a fight, but nothing against Fulham. That was a waste of time, so this is a pattern of nothings, of players switching off and downing tools."

Man United captain Bruno Fernandes was an unused substitute against Bournemouth after publicly criticising Carrick’s tactics against Como, while Lisandro Martinez only featured as a second-half substitute having previously taken aim at the club’s hierarchy.

"Michael Carrick is a brilliant man," Neville added. "He's a man of integrity, of credibility, of decency, of professionalism, of high-quality football and consistency and reliability. Everything the group of players in that dressing room aren't.

"And he's going to suffer for it because he's not been able to deliver. It's been too much for him in these last few months. He's not been able to get a tune out of them and they've turned on him.

"I know that because if Bruno has turned on him publicly, with that little statement, imagine what they're like behind the scenes.

"If that's your captain saying that, imagine what they're saying in the dressing room behind closed doors when no-one's listening. That's horrific.

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"A few of them aren't that professional. I live in Manchester. Some of them aren't that professional, so I've got no time for them.

"There's a few of them that don't go to bed at the right time, don't eat the right things, don't think about Manchester United every single minute of every day, and aren't living and breathing this football club as they should be - and as professionals should.

"Why? Because it's gone to their heads. They are nothing, some of those players."

Will Carrick be sacked before Man Utd’s next Premier League game?

While many clubs are competing in EFL Cup fourth-round action this week, Man United were eliminated in round three by Brighton last month and now have a full week to prepare for their next Premier League match away against Chelsea on Saturday.

However, it remains to be seen whether Carrick will remain in charge for that match, with several names emerging as potential candidates to replace him.

Former Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is said to be interested in taking the Old Trafford job, while Julian Nagelsmann – also out of work after leaving Germany in the summer – is another leading candidate.

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher has backed Man United to push for Aston Villa manager Unai Emery should they decide to sack Carrick.