Next Man United manager: 39-year-old ‘sounded out’ to replace Michael Carrick as sack decision looms

Julian Nagelsmann has reportedly been sounded out as a potential replacement for Michael Carrick as Manchester United manager.

Carrick finds himself under immense pressure following a disastrous 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como on Wednesday night, extending the club’s winless run in all competitions to seven matches.

The 44-year-old has taken full responsibility for Man United’s slump in form and apologised to supporters for the result in Italy, while his tactics used in the loss to Como appeared to be criticised by Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes.

Carrick steered Man United back into the Champions League courtesy of a third-placed Premier League finish last season, but his team sit 13th in the table this term - already 14 points behind leaders Man City - and have posted just two wins in their opening 10 games across all tournaments.

Although Carrick is under contract at Old Trafford until June 2028, talkSPORT claims that Man United now appear to be preparing for life without him.

Nagelsmann a leading candidate to replace Carrick as Man Utd boss

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The report states that 39-year-old Nagelsmann leads the list of candidates to replace Carrick and has admirers within Man United’s hierarchy.

Nagelsmann is said to have been in the Red Devils’ thinking before they opted to appoint Carrick on a permanent basis in May.

However, talks ultimately never reached an advanced stage as Nagelsmann was taking charge of Germany at the 2026 World Cup.

The former Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig boss is now a free agent after he stepped down from his Germany post following a disappointing last-32 World Cup exit.

Known for his tactical flexibility and high-pressing style of play, Nagelsmann won 23 of his 37 games in charge of Germany (62.2%) while he liftedthe 2021-22 Bundesliga title during his time at Bayern Munich.

Next Man Utd manager: Who else is in the running to replace Carrick?

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It has recently been reported that Brighton & Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler is the 'standout Premier League candidate' for Man United in their hunt to replace Carrick.

Former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte is also believed to be open to taking the Red Devils job after leaving his role at Napoli in the summer.

talkSPORT claims that Eddie Howe, who left Newcastle United at the end of July, is a manager who could get the Man United job ‘easily’ as a free agent.

USA manager Mauricio Pochettino, former Ipswich Town boss and ex-Man Utd coach Kieran McKenna, and Al-Hilal’s Simone Inzaghi have also been listed as potential candidates to replace Carrick.