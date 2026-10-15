Man United managerial latest: Antonio Conte's thoughts on replacing Michael Carrick 'revealed'

Manchester United have reportedly been told that Antonio Conte is open to replacing Michael Carrick as head coach of the 20-time English champions.

The Red Devils have lost four of their opening nine matches of the 2026-27 campaign, and there is currently major pressure on Carrick ahead of Sunday's trip to Leeds United.

A heavy defeat to Leeds could lead to Carrick being sacked, and it is understood that Brighton & Hove Albion's Fabian Hurzeler is considered to be Man United's number one choice to replace the current head coach, should a change be made.

Conte has also been heavily linked with the position, and according to talkSPORT, the Italian would be prepared to succeed Carrick as manager at Old Trafford.

The report claims that representatives of Conte have been in touch with Man United to make it clear that the former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager is interested in the role.

© Imago / Michael Barrett Boesen

Conte 'open' to replacing Carrick at Man United

The 57-year-old was in charge of Chelsea between July 2016 and July 2018, winning the Premier League title and FA Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Conte then managed Tottenham Hotspur between November 2021 and March 2023, so a move to Man United would equal a third spell in the Premier League.

The Italian's last managerial position was at Napoli between June 2024 and May 2026, and he recently expressed a desire to take charge of a fallen giant.

© Imago / Pro Shots

Carrick is coming under increasing pressure at Man United

"If you go to a club where the history speaks for itself - a history made up of trophies, league titles and victories - you can only honour that history in one way: by having the ambition to bring that club back, if it isn't there today, to fight for those goals," Conte told The Athletic.

"I know full well that only one team can win every year, but I must carry in my heart, and instil in the hearts of the fans, my players and my directors, that spark, that hope that makes you say, "we can win". You only make history by winning.

"There are many clubs that have somewhat lost sight of their history. I'd like to go to one of these clubs to dust off that history and make it shine once more. Clubs where there's pressure, where, ultimately, you know full well that you're not going there just to take part, but to compete​

"In England today they’re using bazookas, while everywhere else they’re still using a pistol. But we also need to be careful about how the money is spent.

"That’s why we were talking earlier about making the right assessments, about having a vision, because you may well have the money, but you have to spend it wisely."

Man United will enter Sunday's clash with Leeds at Elland Road off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.