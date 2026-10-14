Man United identify 'standout Premier League candidate' as Michael Carrick replacement

Manchester United chiefs reportedly view Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler as the 'standout Premier League candidate' to replace current manager Michael Carrick, should the club decide to make a change at the helm.

The Red Devils have made their worst-ever start to a season, losing four of their opening nine matches, and there is intense pressure on Carrick.

There is highly unlikely to be a change ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Leeds United, but if the team's struggles continue, then it is unlikely that Carrick will keep his job.

According to The Sun, the 20-time English champions view Hurzeler as the 'standout Premier League candidate' to replace Carrick at the helm.

Antonio Conte and Eddie Howe are both available and have been linked with the role at Old Trafford, but it is understood that Hurzeler would be at the top of Man United's managerial shortlist.

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Man United view Hurzeler as 'first choice' to replace Carrick

At the end of September, it was claimed that the 20-time English champions would have to pay as much as £15m to hire Hurzeler, as the 33-year-old has a contract at the Amex until June 2029.

Hurzeler has been in charge of Brighton since June 2024, boasting a record of 44 wins, 27 draws and 26 defeats from his 97 matches at the helm.

The German has guided Brighton to back-to-back eighth-placed finishes in the Premier League, with the Seagulls playing in the Conference League this term.

The Seagulls have also been excellent in the Premier League this season, picking up 13 points from six matches, which has left them third in England's top flight, five points off the champions Manchester City, who have been note-perfect in the league this term.

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Bloom: 'Brighton are prepared for Hurzeler exit'

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom recently opened up on Hurzeler's future at the Amex.

“I think he's done really well during the first two seasons at the football club and as we expected of course.” said Bloom to the Albion Unlimited podcast.

“He's going to learn things. He's a really young head coach and he's had 18 months of experience at a high level and then come into the Premier League.

“In each of the two seasons, he's had to come through some really difficult times. He's come through that by having real belief in his processes and his systems. That experience will do him the world of good going forward.

“I'm really looking forward to seeing what he and the other coaches and the players will achieve this season.

“I never worry about losing anyone at the football club. I know these things will change over time and we're prepared for any eventuality.”

Man United will continue their Premier League campaign against bitter rivals Leeds on Sunday afternoon.