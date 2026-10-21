Man United head coach Michael Carrick dissects devastating Como defeat as 45-year-old faces the sack

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has apologised to the club's supporters following Wednesday's shocking defeat to Como in the Champions League.

The 20-time English champions were behind after two minutes of the league stage fixture and ultimately suffered a 4-1 loss to the Serie A outfit.

Man United are now without a victory in their last seven matches in all competitions and have only won two of their opening 10 games of the season.

Carrick said that "everybody has got to take responsibility" for what occurred in Italy, and the Englishman also apologised to the club's supporters.

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Carrick brands Man United display at Como "more than disappointing"

"It was more than disappointing. I think everybody has got to take responsibility for that. I 100% take responsibility for the overall team and the performance - that's where it stops," Carrick told TNT Sports after the match.

"It stops with me and I'm absolutely fine with that. I accept that totally. But as a supporter of this football club for so long, to see a performance like that is unacceptable, I have to say.

"I care an unbelievable amount about the supporters. They are the heartbeat of this football club and they always will be. For them to travel, I had to apologise for the performance.

"To have to watch a performance like that, I totally feel for them. There are no excuses at all. It is not acceptable."

When asked whether he still has the support of the board, Carrick said: "It's not about me. It's about digesting the game and how it went. That is the most important thing right now."

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Will Carrick be sacked by Man United?

Carrick's position has not been helped by comments from Man United captain Bruno Fernandes following the defeat to Como.

"It's a decision from the staff to not press man to man and sometimes leave space behind and try to get the ball, wait for them, but sometimes when you give space to these teams they get confidence," Fernandes told TNT Sports after the match.

When asked whether he was insinuating that Carrick got his tactics wrong, Fernandes said: "That's on the manager and staff to see, not me. Sometimes you have to be more brave under pressure, take the risk of pressing high and making them uncomfortable.

"As you saw with them [Como], the centre-back was coming to mark me in my own half. We need to do that as a team but we were unable to.

"A team that plays through the middle with small connections, if you give them too much time and space then they can hurt you out wide."

Man United will welcome Bournemouth to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday, but it remains to be seen whether Carrick stays in charge.

Eddie Howe is currently the favourite to become the next Man United head coach, with the Englishman available for an immediate start after leaving Newcastle United at the end of July.