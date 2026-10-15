Lisandro Martinez releases fresh statement after Man United meeting at Carrington

Lisandro Martinez has apologised for his explosive comments following Manchester United's 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Argentina international gave a stunning interview to Amazon Prime where he criticised the Man United board, including technical director Jason Wilcox, for what he deemed to be failures in the recent transfer market.

Martinez was back at Carrington on Thursday morning, with the Man United players having the day off on Wednesday following their Champions League commitments.

The centre-back has revealed that he had a meeting with "the club's leadership", including head coach Michael Carrick on Thursday, and he branded it "a very positive conversation".

Martinez has issued an apology for his comments and has insisted that he is fully committed to helping Man United turn their campaign around.

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Martinez issues apology following explosive comments

“Today I met with the club’s leadership and the manager. It was a very positive conversation, where we were able to exchange views and speak openly about what happened after the game," wrote Martinez on social media.

“Everyone knows that I am a passionate person and that I live football with great intensity. The frustration of the defeat led me to express how I felt at a time and place that perhaps were not the right ones, and for that I want to apologise.

“Our club is at its best when we are all united, and I recognise that my words in that moment did not help with that.

"I know that every single person at Manchester United is doing everything possible to achieve our shared ambition: bringing the success that this club and its supporters deserve. With this situation now behind us, we are fully focused on winning together.”

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Martinez latest: What happens now?

Martinez is now expected to be involved when Man United take on Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

However, there is huge uncertainty when it comes to his long-term future at Old Trafford.

Martinez is out of contract at the end of the campaign and could leave on a free transfer, although Man United have the option to activate a further 12 months.

The Argentine is believed to have been keen to leave Old Trafford last summer and ideally wants to make the move to Spain to continue his career.

Man United are believed to be now giving serious consideration to making a move for a new centre-back during the January transfer window.