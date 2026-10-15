Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils to sign centre-back in January following extraordinary Lisandro Martinez outburst?

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing a defender during the upcoming January transfer window.

The Red Devils are in a moment of internal crisis following the comments of centre-back Lisandro Martinez after his side's 2-0 away defeat by Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Speaking post-match on Tuesday night, the 2022 World Cup winner heavily criticised Man Utd's hierarchy - in particular sporting director Jason. Wilcox - claiming that Michael Carrick's squad was short of depth and quality.

That loss at the base of the La Liga powerhouses has increased the pressure on head coach Carrick, with the Red Devils supposedly identifying Brighton & Hove Albion's Fabian Hurzeler as a potential replacement.

Former midfielder Carrick remains in charge ahead of the Premier League trip to Leeds United on Sunday afternoon, when Man Utd will be looking to halt a five-game winless run (D2 L3) across all competitions.

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Man Utd want defensive arrival in New Year?

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United are actively evaluating targets ahead of the January transfer window, in which Carrick's squad could be bolstered by high-profile arrivals to Old Trafford.

The report claims that the Red Devils have earmarked Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite as a possible signing at the Theatre of Dreams, with the towering youngster recently featuring for Thomas Tuchel's England.

After failing to secure the services of Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall over the summer, it is understood that Man Utd are eyeing up a potential swoop for Bournemouth and France man Adrien Truffert.

With his current contract at Old Trafford expiring in June, outspoken Martinez could depart the Red Devils at the end of this season, assuming that the club do not trigger the one-year extension in his terms.

On the other hand, it is supposedly plausible that the Argentina international departs Carrick's ranks in the New Year, given that a suitable offer is submitted by one of the centre-back's suitors.

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Man Utd's defensive stagnation

Prioritising attacking and midfield areas over the course of the past two summer transfer windows, Manchester United have let their defensive ranks rot, with the damage leading to a drastic downturn in results.

Carrick entered the 2026-27 season with Luke Shaw as the first team's only recognised left-back, and considering the former Southampton man's persistent injury issues, that was a major Red Devils risk.

The 31-year-old and Patrick Dorgu are both on the treatment table at the moment, meaning that youngster Ayden Heaven was forced to play at full-back during the loss at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.