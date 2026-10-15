Steven Gerrard hints at ulterior motive behind Lisandro Martinez's extraordinary Man Utd outburst

Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard has questioned the timing of Lisandro Martinez's public criticism of Manchester United, suggesting there could be more behind the Argentine's outburst than frustration with the club's direction.

The centre-back expressed anger over United's lack of investment and called for greater ambition from the Red Devils' leadership following their 2-0 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid.

However, Gerrard believes Martinez could have other motives, with questions now emerging over the defender's long-term future at Old Trafford.

What did Steven Gerrard say about Lisandro Martinez?

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Speaking on the 'Stick to Football' podcast, Gerrard suggested his decision to speak publicly could be connected to a disagreement over his contract or a desire to leave United.

"I think there's always a motive," the former Liverpool captain said. "I think that he's thinking he's asked for a new contract and they've said no or something, or maybe he himself may want to move on."

Gerrard also questioned why Martinez had chosen to air his grievances in October, when the January transfer window was still some distance away.

He suggested that public criticism could be an attempt to create pressure behind the scenes, potentially making a future departure more likely.

The former Aston Villa and Rangers boss believes such concerns would ordinarily be better addressed privately with the club's management rather than through public comments.

Martinez, meanwhile, has insisted his outburst came from anger and frustration, with his criticism reflecting a desire for United to compete for the biggest honours.

Lisandro Martinez facing unlikely future at Man Utd

© Imago / Every Second Media

Indeed, Martinez's long-term future at United looks increasingly uncertain, with emerging reports suggesting both the player and the club have reservations about extending his current contract.

It is now believed that the 28-year-old does not want his deal extended and is looking for an exit, while United also have doubts about activating the option to extend his contract by another year.

Spain has reportedly emerged as his preferred destination should he leave Manchester on 2027.

That context makes Gerrard's suggestion particularly interesting.

While there is no confirmation that a contract dispute prompted Martinez's comments, the rumoured uncertainty over his future raises questions about whether his frustration extends beyond the club's transfer strategy.

United must also consider whether retaining a player who may want to leave is the best option, particularly if they can secure a substantial fee and reinvest it elsewhere.

If both parties are reluctant to extend their relationship, a departure could become increasingly realistic, regardless of whether his public criticism was intended to accelerate that process.