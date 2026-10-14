Lisandro Martinez future: Defender's Old Trafford 'exit chances' revealed after explosive comments

Lisandro Martinez reportedly faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford after strongly criticising Manchester United's technical director, Jason Wilcox.

The Red Devils lost 2-0 to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday, with United also being reduced to 10 men.

After the match, Martinez spoke his mind, criticising Wilcox and the club hierarchy for failing to recruit adequately over the summer and leaving the squad short of quality compared to their rivals.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has slammed Martinez's "awful" comments, while reports suggest that Man Utd are angry and bemused by the Argentine's remarks.

Lisandro Martinez future: Will the Man Utd defender leave Old Trafford?

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Martinez's contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of the season, but the Red Devils have an option to extend his deal by another year.

According to Sky Sports News, Martinez's long-term future at Old Trafford has been called into question, with serious doubts emerging over whether he will be offered a new contract.

While Martinez remains a key part of Michael Carrick's squad, his poor form this season could play a significant role in determining his future.

The report claims that Wilcox is not under pressure, while the club are monitoring potential centre-back and left-back signings ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

The defender has reportedly been keen on leaving Old Trafford for some time and was heavily linked with a move to Atletico Madrid, where he could have followed his friend Cristian Romero.

Lisandro Martinez: Similar pattern emerges

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This is not the first time Martinez has made explosive comments about a club's hierarchy, with a familiar pattern beginning to emerge.

The 28-year-old made similarly controversial remarks during his time at Ajax in 2022, when he reportedly described sporting director Gerry Hamstra as a "nobody" amid his desire to secure a move away.

It remains unclear how Man Utd will handle Martinez's comments internally, but the defender needs to improve his performances before directing criticism at his teammates or the club hierarchy.