Man United lose to Atletico Madrid: Lisandro Martinez launches "fantastic" defence of Michael Carrick and scolds Jason Wilcox

Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez has staunchly defended Michael Carrick by directly blaming key figures behind the scenes for the club's struggles.

The Red Devils travelled to the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday, though they left the stadium with nothing after losing 2-0 against Atletico Madrid.

That Champions League defeat has ramped up pressure on the head coach, who has been in charge since January.

Martinez launched a stunning defence of Carrick by drawing attention to figures behind the scenes at Old Trafford, telling Prime Video: "We had a fantastic season last season and now we expect more from the top.

"I expect more quality. Yes [this is not a Champions League-quality squad], 100%. I expected more from our technical director and also as players we have to do more but it is important when you make a strong squad for these type of nights.

"[Carrick] does his best but every season is different, you can’t stay with what you did last season. The teams know every detail and if you don’t change it is a big problem. What about other areas? I can’t say more. It is easy to say the coach and players, but you have to see other areas [who are to blame]."

United are winless in five games, with the club suffering three losses, and their only two victories this season have come against Ipswich Town and Sabah.

Lisandro Martínez did NOT hold back after United's loss to Atletico ?? https://t.co/OGo25Pzd30 — Prime Video Sport UK (@primevideosport) October 13, 2026

Michael Carrick sack race: Should Manchester United make a change?

When a manager is under pressure, some pundits and fans point to the likes of Mikel Arteta, arguing that the Spaniard's success at Arsenal highlights the benefit of showing patience.

However, that could be seen as a logical fallacy and could lead to further issues by delaying positive change.

There is a legitimate argument that Carrick has not been backed enough by director of football Jason Wilcox, with there gaps in a number of areas.

United failed to sign a natural left-winger or a replacement for the declining Luke Shaw, while many members of the squad lack quality at both ends of the pitch.

That should still not distract from the fact Carrick is underperforming in the dugout, and amid reports of a poor approach to fitness, the head coach cannot be surprised if he is replaced.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Lisandro Martinez: Why Man United defender's comments were inappropriate

Martinez's comments were no doubt fuelled by a desire to win, and they were not without merit, but the defender's outburst was inappropriate.

The centre-back has failed to impress for large stretches of his United career, and while he has insisted that the players are not necessarily at fault, his own defensive level has contributed to the struggles of the Red Devils.

There should be room for criticism of Wilcox, as well as co-owners INEOS, but players like Martinez should not be shielded from criticism as a result.