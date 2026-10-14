Lisandro Martinez statement: Man Utd defender clarifies explosive outburst against club hierarchy after Atletico Madrid loss

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has released a comprehensive public statement to clarify the explosive comments he made following Tuesday evening's Champions League defeat.

The Red Devils suffered a dismal 2-0 loss against Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano after conceding goals to Pablo Barrios and Ademola Lookman either side of a red card shown to Leny Yoro.

That disappointing result in Spain extended the club's winless run across all competitions to five matches.

In a fiery post-match television interview, the Argentina international publicly criticised the Old Trafford board and specifically demanded greater investment from technical director Jason Wilcox.

The 28-year-old has now moved to explain the reasoning behind his outburst while notably refraining from issuing a formal apology.

Martinez rant: Defender cites passion, commitment and high standards

© Imago / Alterphotos

In his statement released on Wednesday via The United Stand on X, the World Cup 2022 winner admitted that he spoke out of sheer anger and frustration immediately after failing to secure a positive result in Madrid.

"Those who know me know how I live football, with passion, commitment and a huge desire to win," read Martinez's remarks. "And when things don't go our way, it hurts, especially when representing a club with the history and stature of Manchester United.

"My words reflect how I feel and how much I want to see this club competing for the biggest honours. Those high standards are part of how I see football and the responsibility that comes with wearing this shirt."

The centre-back had previously argued that head coach Michael Carrick was not adequately backed during the summer transfer window despite the club spending heavily on midfielders Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos.

"When I talk about wanting more, I'm talking about the ambition we must all have as part of this club," stated the Argentina international.

? BREAKING: Lisandro Martinez's statement: https://t.co/ex8OjFdv1e — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) October 14, 2026

Martinez backs Michael Carrick and teammates after outburst

© Imago / Every Second Media

While standing firmly behind his call for elevated standards across every department at Old Trafford, Martinez placed himself at the forefront of the responsibility to improve performances on the pitch.

"To keep growing, to become stronger and to have everything we need to compete at the highest level," the Man Utd centre-back said. "These are standards we must all hold ourselves to, starting with me.

"I know that, first and foremost, it's us, the players, who have to deliver, and I put myself at the front of that responsibility. We need to demand even more of ourselves and work together to take Manchester United back to the top.

"I believe in my teammates, our manager and everyone working to help this club move forward. I'm convinced that the way forward is to keep working together, with ambition and commitment.

"My goal has been the same since day one, to win, to compete at the highest level and to give everything I have for this badge."

Carrick's men next travel to face Leeds United in Premier League action on Sunday, and it remains to be seen whether Martinez is part of the squad, as a threat of internal disciplinary action hangs over the Argentina international.