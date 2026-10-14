Lisandro Martinez bombshell interview: How will Man United respond?

Manchester United chiefs are reportedly weighing up their options, as the Red Devils consider how to respond to Lisandro Martinez's bombshell interview on Tuesday night.

Following Man United's 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, Martinez incredibly took aim at the club's board and technical director Jason Wilcox for what he considers to be failures during the recent transfer window.

Martinez said that Man United head coach Michael Carrick had not been equipped with a squad good enough to take on the challenges presented to him this season, including the return of Champions League football.

According to the Daily Mail, club chiefs are currently considering how they will respond.

Man United's players flew back to Manchester straight after the loss to Atletico and have not been at Carrington on Wednesday, being given the day off to recover.

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Martinez interview: Man United chiefs 'weighing up options'

Martinez is due back at the club's training complex on Thursday to begin preparations for Sunday's Premier League contest with Leeds United.

Man United must decide what action to take, with a substantial fine an option, while there have also been suggestions that the Argentina international could be handed a suspension.

Martinez is out of contract at the end of the season, but the 20-time English champions do have the option to activate a 12-month extension.

Allowing Martinez to leave on a free transfer would not be beneficial for obvious reasons, but there is a possibility that the extension could be activated to allow them to sell the South American this summer.

According to Sky Sports News, there is bemusement and anger in the Man United board room, who are now facing a major decision on how to respond.

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Will Martinez be involved against Leeds?

The decision may yet be taken out of Carrick's hands, but as it stands, Martinez is available for Sunday's Premier League contest with Leeds.

Harry Maguire did not start against Atletico and could now potentially come back in, while Leny Yoro was impressive last time out, so it would not be a shock to see Martinez come out of the side.

Looking forward, it is very difficult to imagine Martinez having a long-term future at the club.