“Absolute disgrace”: Bruno Fernandes heavily criticised and “embarrassed” by Michael Carrick after miserable Man Utd loss

Jamie Carragher has launched a scathing attack on Bruno Fernandes after the Manchester United captain appeared to criticise head coach Michael Carrick following Wednesday’s heavy 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como.

The Red Devils set unwanted history in Italy and Fernandes endured a night to forget, with the out-of-sorts playmaker hooked off in the 67th minute by Carrick with the score at 3-0.

After the match, Fernandes seemingly questioned Carrick’s tactical approach, saying: "It was a decision from the staff to not press man-to-man and sometimes leave space behind."

Carrick responded to those comments at his post-match press conference, adding: "Whatever system you play, whatever tactics you play, if you don't run, and you don't run forward, and you don't run back, you aren't going to win."

Fernandes, 32, is the second Man Utd player within a week to make a bold post-match statement after Lisandro Martinez, who was critical of the club’s hierarchy following a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid and has since issued a public apology.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes that Martinez was wrong to take aim at Man United’s hierarchy, while he has heavily criticised Fernandes for his post-match comments after being “embarrassed” by Carrick.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Fernandes “killing the rest of the team” as Carragher rips into Man Utd captain

Speaking as a pundit for CBS Sports, Carragher said: "We said Lisandro Martinez was bang out of order last week for calling out the hierarchy above him. For Bruno Fernandes to do that is a disgrace really.

"When you think about last season, he got Player of the Year. That was on the back of Michael Carrick becoming the manager. He wouldn't have got that award without Michael Carrick, because Michael Carrick put him back in his rightful position and he then went on to have a fantastic season because he's a talented footballer.

“But when you think of him as a footballer, he's a talent, but in terms of attitude and the way he goes about things, it's not right at all.

"And he's reacted like that because he's been brought off and he's been embarrassed tonight by the manager as he brought him off, and when he talks about pressing, whether it's man to man or zonal, for years, Bruno Fernandes has meant Manchester United can't press because he does things for the crowd.

"I commentate on games watching Man United and he runs all over the place like a kid in the schoolyard for the supporters. They all think he's working hard, he's not. He's killing the rest of the team doing it."

Carragher added: "Years ago, there was a captain called Bryan Robson, one of the greatest players to ever play for Man United because he played for the club, he didn't throw the manager or the players under the bus.

“He kept fighting for Manchester United and watching him throw his arms up every week, constantly in a game is an absolute disgrace, calling the manager out considering how he's performed this season on the pitch. Awful attitude and not what a Manchester United captain should do."

© Imago / Crystal Pix / Dave Shopland/ Azzuu

Fernandes an “absolute disgrace” – but Carrick “needs to be changed now”

Asked about Man United’s identity and what direction the club is heading in, Carragher said: "Isn't it funny? How many managers has Bruno Fernandes had? So every single manager at Manchester United doesn't have an identity?

“How many managers are we on now for Bruno Fernandes? Five? They change the manager every season... Manchester United is rotten from top to bottom.

"I said earlier on, it's not about the manager. It's everything about the club, and who has got the answers? We comment on it all the time, 'they might need to change the manager or do this, do that.' Are we ever right really? Because no one ever seems to get it right.

“There's no doubt the manager needs to be changed now. Right now this can't go on for a club of the stature of Manchester United.

"But I'm glad Michael Carrick come out and just said that about Bruno Fernandes, that he don't run, because they don't run, this team.

"And what he did last season, no-one's proclaiming Michael Carrick as one of the greatest managers in European football, but what he did was he come and helped his own football club last year when he was out of work himself. He's come in and he did amazing.

"And the reason Manchester United are in the Champions League is because of Carrick, he got them in there. The reason they got another £100m, £150m into the club is because he got them in.

“No-one thought he was going to get into the Champions League last season, so I feel for him a little bit. He loves the club, he's a legendary figure as a player, but obviously it's not working out for him as a manager and that needs to be changed.

"But I'm delighted he brought him off, Fernandes, and I'm delighted that he had a little pop back there in the press because that's what they need some of those players."

Seeking to end a seven-match winless run in all competitions, Man United return to Premier League action on Sunday when they welcome Bournemouth to Old Trafford.