Michael Carrick future: Man United boss addresses "tough" situation as next manager likely to be appointed in coming days

Michael Carrick has admitted that that he does not know what the future holds for him at Manchester United following yet another defeat.

Despite playing in front of a home crowd, the Red Devils suffered a 3-0 defeat in the Premier League against Bournemouth on Sunday.

That result left the club in 16th place, and they now only have seven points from a possible 24, while they are just one point above the relegation zone.

Head coach Carrick is under significant pressure, and speaking to Sky Sports, he admitted he does not know if he will still be in the dugout next weekend, saying: "It's a tough situation. There's no hiding from it. What it looks like, what's next, I really don't know.

"I always do what's best for this football club. I've said it all along and I don't change that now. "I love what I do. I love the position I'm in. I feel the responsibility."

United are set to play Chelsea on Saturday, though it would be surprising if he was still in charge on Monday.

"It wasn't a nice way to end the game" Michael Carrick reacts after Manchester United's 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth ?️ https://t.co/Qxaz7GxQSL — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 25, 2026

Michael Carrick future: Who will be the next Man United manager?

A number of managers have been linked to Old Trafford, including Brighton & Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler, though he has reportedly distanced himself from the role.

Other leading candidates are said to include Eddie Howe and Antonio Conte, both of whom have extensive Premier League experience.

United need as much stability as possible, so perhaps the infamous volatility of Conte would make him a poor appointment.

However, considering the Red Devils have had three permanent managers since October 2024, it remains to be seen if Carrick's successor will be given the time they need.

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Manchester United news: Why is Michael Carrick about to be sacked?

United's summer transfer window was alarming, as while they focused on strengthening in the middle of the pitch, they neglected other areas of need.

The club's frontline are rarely productive, with there serious concerns about the form of Matheus Cunha and the fitness of Benjamin Sesko.

At the back, defenders like Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Diogo and Lisandro Martinez have struggled for some time, and there is an argument that all four need to be replaced.

Younger defenders like Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven have struggled to adapt to a toxic environment at Old Trafford, and while Carrick has disappointed, he may ultimately be on the verge of being sacked because he was failed in the transfer market.