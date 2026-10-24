Team News: Man Utd vs. Bournemouth injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Manchester United will be looking for their maiden victory of October when Bournemouth visit Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.
The Red Devils suffered a sobering loss at Como earlier in the week, whereas the Cherries enjoyed a historic success over AC Milan.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for Man Utd and Bournemouth ahead of this weekend's meeting.
MAN UTD vs. BOURNEMOUTH
MAN UTD
Out: Manuel Ugarte (knee), Luke Shaw (unknown), Benjamin Sesko (shin), Patrick Dorgu (thigh), Kobbie Mainoo (unknown)
Doubtful: Lisandro Martinez (thigh), Ayden Heaven (illness), Marcus Rashford (hip)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Yoro, Maguire, De Ligt, Dalot; Tielemans, Baleba; Amad, Fernandes, Rashford; Mbeumo
BOURNEMOUTH
Out: Alex Toth (thigh), Julian Araujo (thigh), Alex Scott (thigh)
Doubtful: Junior Kroupi (foot)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert; Adams, Christie; Rayan, Cook, Tavernier; Evanilson