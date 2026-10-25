Man City injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Antoine Semenyo, Matheus Nunes latest

Enzo Maresca’s side were beaten for the first time in the Premier League this season on Saturday, losing 2-1 at Aston Villa, and they now return to the Etihad Stadium for an EFL Cup tie on Wednesday.

City will then host the Seagulls again in the league on Saturday, 31 October, so Maresca may want to manage his squad carefully across both games.

The Cityzens beat Championship side Norwich City 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium in the third round to reach this stage, while Brighton advanced by beating Manchester United 3-2 at Old Trafford after a comeback.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the Man City injury and suspension news ahead of their EFL Cup clash with Brighton, who lost 2-0 to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

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Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Semenyo remains a long-term absentee, though Maresca said the scan results were more encouraging than first feared, and that the problem is not a muscular one.

The forward could be out for around eight weeks, with a return expected in December.

Nico O’Reilly

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Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: October 28 (vs. Brighton)

O’Reilly missed the midweek game with a back issue, but he returned to the bench at Villa Park and was an unused substitute, and could be be available for the Brighton tie.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: October 28 (vs. Brighton)

Kovacic also missed the midweek game before returning to the bench against Villa, where he was an unused substitute, and is likely to feature on Wednesday.

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Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: October 28 (vs. Brighton)

Nunes was left out of the matchday squad against Villa because of a groin problem.

Maresca said afterwards that the midfielder could be available for the next game, so he is a doubt rather than a definite absentee.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no players banned for this match.