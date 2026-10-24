Aston Villa vs. Man City team news: Johan Manzambi, Erling Haaland decisions made as starting lineups confirmed

Johan Manzambi has passed a fitness test to feature in Aston Villa's starting lineup for Saturday's Premier League fixture against Manchester City.

Unai Emery suggested at his pre-match press conference that the Switzerland international was 50-50 for the contest with the top-flight leaders.

However, after missing Wednesday's Champions League game versus Viking FK, the 21-year-old is in a position to return to the team.

There is also a welcome return for Ian Maatsen, who is able to take his place at left-back after coming back into contention in midweek.

Matty Cash also returns on the opposite flank having been rested for the Viking fixture, with Emery able to revert to his recognised back four.

The most notable selection is the decision to start Alysson ahead of Emiliano Buendia on the flank, presumably the left with John McGinn remaining on the right.

Emery has also chosen to name 17-year-old forward Brian Madjo on the substitutes' bench instead of Tammy Abraham.

© Iconsport / Koby Abbott, Sports Press Photo, Alamy Live News

Haaland returns for Man City against Aston Villa

Meanwhile, as expected, Erling Haaland returns to the Man City XI after a minor ankle knock.

Enzo Maresca has made a total of four changes from the team which started the 5-1 win over AEK Athens on Tuesday.

Marc Guehi, Iliman Ndiaye and Jeremy Doku have also been brought into the starting lineup.

Rico Lewis, Allan, Phil Foden and Tyrone Samba are the quartet to drop out of the team.

Aston Villa XI: Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Gomes; McGinn, Manzambi, Alysson; Jackson

Subs: Bizot, Mings, Barkley, Buendia, Mbaye, Bogarde, Goretzka, Madjo, Hemmings

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma; Khusanov, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol; Anderson, Fernández; Ndiaye, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

Subs: Rulli, Kovacic, Ait-Nouri, Reis, Bouaddi, O'Reilly, Foden, McAidoo, Lewis