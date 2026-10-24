Man City injury news: Enzo Maresca shares update on duo after defeat against Aston Villa

Manchester City suffered their first defeat of the 2026-27 Premier League campaign after losing 2-1 to Aston Villa at Villa Park.

City had won seven consecutive league matches before the defeat and remain top of the Premier League table with 21 points, level with Arsenal.

Nicolas Jackson scored twice for Unai Emery's side as Villa secured their fifth victory in their last seven meetings with City.

Villa Park has proved to be a nightmare venue for Man City, who have now lost on each of their last four visits to the ground.

Man City injury news: Maresca shares update on duo

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Matheus Nunes missed a second successive match for Man City after picking up a knock during last week's victory over Ipswich.

Enzo Maresca, however, could welcome the midfielder back as early as Wednesday, when City face Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup.

"Matheus could be available for the next game," Maresca said after the match.

Antoine Semenyo, meanwhile, is not expected to return anytime soon from a knee injury and is unlikely to be available before the second week of December at the earliest.

Jeremy Doku and Iliman Ndiaye started on the wings, with the former Everton attacker producing a lively performance before being substituted.

Enzo Maresca provides update on Iliman Ndiaye

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Ndiaye delivered a cross for Erling Haaland to head home the equaliser early in the second half and was among City's standout performers.

However, the Senegal international was taken off shortly afterwards, with 18-year-old Ryan McAidoo coming on in his place.

Maresca played down concerns over Ndiaye's fitness, explaining that his substitution was a precautionary measure because the attacker was tired and struggling with cramp.