Preview: Al-Nassr vs Al-Wasl - prediction, team news, lineups

Al-Nassr will be aiming to secure their second victory in the AFC Champions League when they take on Al-Wasl at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh on Monday.

The hosts head into the contest on the back of four consecutive wins across all competitions, while Al-Wasl have claimed five victories in their last six matches.

Match preview

Al-Nassr began their AFC Champions League campaign with a disappointing 4-0 defeat to Al-Ain, conceding three goals in the second half.

However, they responded emphatically in their second match, securing a 3-1 victory over Neftchi Fergana to climb to eighth in the AFC Champions League Elite standings.

Ange Postecoglou's side have since won four consecutive matches across all competitions, including three successive victories in the Saudi Pro League.

The Riyadh-based club are also unbeaten in their last five league matches and sit second in the table with 25 points, just two behind leaders Al-Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated scoring the 982nd goal of his career in Friday's 3-1 victory over Al-Faisaly, although the strike could ultimately be credited as an own goal.

© Imago / IMAGO / Crystal Pix

Al-Wasl have endured a disappointing start to their AFC Champions League campaign, losing both of their opening matches against Al-Qadsiah and Al-Ahli.

The United Arab Emirates-based club have now gone six AFC Champions League matches without a victory, with their last win in the competition coming in December 2024, when they defeated Al-Shorta 3-1.

The Emperor have, however, been in impressive form overall, winning five of their last six matches while remaining unbeaten in their previous three Pro League outings.

They sit third in the UAE Pro League with 13 points from six matches, just one point behind leaders Al-Jazira, and have scored 17 goals, more than any other team in the division.

The two sides have met four times previously, with Al-Wasl losing their last three encounters, including a 4-0 defeat in the AFC Champions League Two in April this year.

Al-Nassr AFC Champions League form:

D

W

Al-Nassr form (all competitions):

D

L

W

W

W

W

Al-Wasl AFC Champions League form:

Al-Wasl form (all competitions):

W

W

W

L

W

W

Team News

© Imago / SOPA Images

Al-Nassr will once again be without Sultan Al-Ghannam, who is recovering from a cruciate ligament injury and is not expected to return until January.

Kingsley Coman missed the previous match with a hamstring injury and remains doubtful for this encounter, while Mohamed Simakan is also a potential absentee due to a leg problem.

In contrast, Rui Vitoria has a fully fit squad at his disposal, although the Al-Wasl boss could make a few changes to the side that defeated Kalba.

The front three of Serginho, Nicolas Gimenez and Mehdi Taremi are expected to retain their places, while Rilwan Popoola could replace Renato Tapia.

Al-Nassr possible starting lineup:

Bento; Washl, Al Amri, Martinez, Yahya; Khaibari, Samu; Mane, Felix, Angelo; Ronaldo

Al-Wasl possible starting lineup:

Horkas; Hugo, Ivkovic, Bouftiny, Malheiro; Popoola, Puertas; Serginho, Gimenez, Spadacio; Taremi

We say: Al-Nassr 2-1 Al-Wasl

Both teams are in good form, but Al-Nassr should be confident of extending their winning run against Al-Wasl to four matches on home soil. The visitors have not won in this competition for nearly two years, although we expect them to provide a stern test for the Saudi side.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.