Al-Nassr and Al-Sadd lock horns in a crucial AFC Champions League Elite West Region clash at Al-Awwal Park on Thursday.

The best betting sites in the UK make the home side favourite to pick up all three points, as the hosts sit seventh in the standings with six points from three matches, while the visitors are languishing in 15th place with just two points, having played a game more.

Match preview

Al-Nassr started their AFC Champions League campaign with a 4-0 defeat against Al-Ain, but they have come back strongly with two wins in a row.

Ange Postecoglou's side won 3-1 against Uzbekistan side Neftchi Fergana before earning a thumping 6-2 victory over Pakhtakor.

Al-Nassr are firmly in the Saudi Pro League title race this season, having picked up 28 points from 12 matches, two points behind leaders Al-Hilal.

They are heading into this game on the back of a 3-1 defeat against Al-Ahli, where Cristiano Ronaldo scored the opening goal of the match to take his goal tally to 986, but also missed a penalty.

© Imago / Sportimage

Al-Sadd are enduring a difficult AFC Champions League campaign, having failed to win any of their four matches so far and collecting just two points.

Razvan Lucescu's side opened their campaign with a 3-0 defeat to Esteghlal FC before suffering a 2-0 loss to Al-Hilal in their next outing.

They avoided a third consecutive defeat by playing out a 1-1 draw against Al-Qadsiah before settling for another stalemate, this time a goalless draw with Al-Ahli in the previous round.

Domestically, however, Al-Sadd are faring considerably better, sitting second in the Qatar League with 21 points from 10 matches, three behind leaders Al-Rayyan.

Al-Sadd have won just once in their last five meetings with Al-Nassr, although that victory came in their most recent encounter in this competition, when they claimed a 2-1 triumph in December 2024.

Al-Nassr AFC Champions League form:

L

W

W

Al-Nassr form (all competitions):

Al-Sadd AFC Champions League form:

Al-Sadd form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Postecoglou will be looking for a strong response following the defeat against Al-Ahli and is likely to name a strong starting lineup, with Sadio Mane expected to return.

Mane missed the previous match following the birth of his second child, and Postecoglou was left furious when a journalist questioned the Senegalese forward's commitment to the team.

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss could make several changes to the side that started the last game, with Kingsley Coman and Abdulelah Al Amri both in contention to return to the starting lineup.

Al-Sadd have no major injury concerns at present, although Lucescu could introduce Mohamed Camara in midfield in place of Mostafa Mashaal.

Pedro Miguel could also return at the heart of defence, while Roberto Firmino is in contention to feature alongside Giovani and Akram Afif in the attacking line behind Yusuf Abdurisag.

Al-Nassr possible starting lineup:

Bento; Aman, Martinez, Al-Amri, Boushal; Mane, Costa, Angelo, Coman; Felix, Ronaldo

Al-Sadd possible starting lineup:

Barsham; Al Yazidi, Miguel, Romagnoli, Otavio; Camara, Guilherme; Giovani, Firmino, Afif; Abdurisag

We say: Al-Nassr 3-1 Al-Sadd

Al-Nassr have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 10 meetings with Al-Sadd, and we expect the visitors to find the net again.

However, Postecoglou's side have been in good form despite their recent defeat, and should have enough quality to secure a home victory and climb the table.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.