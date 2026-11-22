Newcastle United are reportedly interested in negotiating a swap deal with Juventus involving Nick Woltemade.

The Magpies earned a spirited 2-2 draw with leaders Arsenal on Saturday evening to end the day in 12th position in the Premier League table.

However, with just three wins in 11 league matches, Matthias Jaissle remains under pressure at St James' Park.

During the summer transfer window, the decision was taken to allow Woltemade to move on loan to Juventus.

That is despite Newcastle having paid £69m for the forward during the 2025 summer transfer window.

© Imago / Nicolo Campo

Newcastle open to Woltemade swap deal

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Newcastle chiefs are open-minded to allowing the Germany international to remain in Turin on a permanent basis.

Nevertheless, it is claimed that they would like to discuss a potential swap deal involving Francisco Conceicao.

That is despite the Portuguese winger said to remain as a favourite of Juve boss Luciano Spalletti.

Conceicao has contributed just one goal and one assist from his seven starts and two substitute outings in Serie A and the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Woltemade has an impressive five goals and three assists from seven starts and seven substitute appearances in the same competitions.

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Is a Woltemade, Conceicao swap deal plausible?

If Juventus wish to keep Woltemade on a permanent basis, they will need to generate funds or go down the player-exchange route.

Newcastle will not consider selling Woltemade for less than £50m, a figure that Juventus cannot meet at the present time.

Unless the Premier League club take an interest in another Juventus player, the Italian club may have to be open-minded to allowing Conceicao to leave, assuming that Woltemade's return in the final third is viewed more important.