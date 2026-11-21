Ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Arsenal, Sports Mole site coordinator Ben Knapton warns Mikel Arteta to expect a "horrible" evening at St James' Park.

Newcastle vs. Arsenal: 'St James' Park is horrible for Arsenal'

Newcastle vs. Arsenal Premier League Match Preview ⚫? | "Horrible Game For Arsenal"

Newcastle vs. Arsenal is just always one of those really awkward fixtures. The only two modern wins I can remember in the current decade were towards the end of the 2022-23 season and of course last season, that magnificent Merino and Gabriel comeback.

Apart from that, St. James' Park has been a pretty hellish ground for Arsenal. But the stats do not lie this season.

Five points clear at the top, nine wins from 10. Only four teams have had a better start than Arsenal's 27 points from 30: Chelsea in 2005-06, City in 2011-12, City in 2017-18, and Liverpool in 2019-20.

All four of those teams went on to win the title.

By that logic, I think this is Arsenal's title to lose, though perhaps too early to say that definitively.

Arsenal fans should be overwhelmingly happy, but there is always that sense we want more. So many of the wins have been narrow, one-nil victories. The Nottingham Forest win needed a deflected goal. The Hull win needed a rebound.

Hull set up in that 5-4-1 deep block, and Arsenal got a little fortuitous, but they also did not get a penalty that the key match incidents panel later said we should have had.

I was also frustrated at Noni Madueke for spurning that late one-on-one chance. He got caught in two minds going around the goalkeeper, when he should have tried to curl it into the bottom corner.

He was clearly upset with himself afterwards. That said, I do not want to be too critical of Madueke right now, because with Dowman still out suspended, Saka still out injured, Madueke has come to the fore in recent weeks.

He has not hit those same numbers that Saka was putting up a couple of years ago at his peak, but many aspects of his game have come on significantly.

He will start on the right-hand side here, and the Madueke versus Lewis Hall battle will be a fascinating one to watch.

But above all else, Arsenal just need to start blowing teams away. Arteta said as much after the Hull City win. He now has 34 1-0 wins in the Premier League since taking charge, the most of any manager in that period.

Arsenal have only scored five goals in their five away games, so I would not be surprised to see another 1-0 here. I am confident for an Arsenal win, but at St. James' Park there is always that hint of fear.

Under the lights, if the team and the fans get going, it can be a horrible place to visit as an Arsenal fan.