Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk has continued his war of words with UAF president Andriy Shevchenko over the circumstances surrounding his failed drugs test.

Mudryk, currently on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, was given the green light to return to football in July 2026 after serving a ban of more than 18 months for testing positive for meldonium.

However, the winger did an interview earlier this week that reopened the saga, with the 25-year-old claiming that the drug could have only entered his system while on international duty with Ukraine.

Shevchenko, a former Chelsea striker and Ukraine legend, hit back at those suggestions, alleging that Mudryk wanted a UAF employee to take responsibility for his ban.

He went as far as calling for Mudryk to retract his claims against the UAF and the Ukraine national team. Instead, Mudryk has since doubled-downed on his initial comments.

© Imago

Mudryk hits back at Shevchenko, doubles-down over drug test claims

As quoted by BBC Sport, a statement read: "Neither I nor my representatives made any such request.

"My team and I repeatedly asked the UAF to help establish how I might have been exposed to meldonium and who, if anyone, might have been responsible.

"In several letters to the UAF at the time, my lawyers made clear that we were seeking truthful information that could be independently verified. One of those letters was leaked to the media by the UAF earlier today and clearly shows that my lawyers wanted 'true, verifiable and reliable information.

"Further, the UAF were repeatedly unhelpful and even attempted to mislead my team in order to distance themselves from the case.

"For example, UAF staff testified at my hearing that I was not using the UAF's supplements and Mr Shevchenko has repeated that assertion in his statement - but I have WhatsApp messages that prove that I was using their products during their training camps. That is, I have evidence to prove that their repeated assertions are wrong."

© Imago

Will Mudryk play for Ukraine again?

Despite his previous status as Ukraine's best player, it feels unlikely that Mudryk will represent his country anytime soon.

There have been two opportunities for either Mudryk or Shevchenko to back down, but it is clear that both parties remain firm over their stance.

Mudryk is currently pushing to return from injury to feature for Spurs, his solitary appearance for the North Londoners having come in September.