Chelsea will be looking to extend a 27-year streak when they play Leeds United.

The Blues head into Saturday's fixture at Stamford Bridge sitting in fifth place in the Premier League table.

However, Leeds make the trip to West London knowing that they will move ahead of their next opponents with a win.

Possessing a rivalry that has lasted decades, the encounter is highly anticipated, with Alonso having both injury concerns and selection dilemmas for this contest.

Nevertheless, the Spaniard will be encouraged by Chelsea's recent record versus the Yorkshire giants.

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Chelsea bidding to defend strong Stamford Bridge record against Leeds

Leeds are making their second trip to Stamford Bridge this season, having already going down 6-3 to Chelsea in a chaotic EFL Cup tie in September.

That was the 10th match in succession that Chelsea have avoided defeat to Leeds at their home ground.

Chelsea have recorded eight wins and two draws during that period, with Leeds not prevailing since a Stephen McPhail double earned them a 2-0 victory in 1999.

Most notably, that triumph sent Leeds to the top of the Premier League table in December of that year.

Despite Chelsea's dominant Stamford Bridge record, Leeds avoided defeat to Chelsea in last season's Premier League.

Although, an Enzo Fernandez goal earned Chelsea a 1-0 success in the FA Cup semi-finals in 2026-27.

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Leeds' under-rated away record

Leeds head into this fixture having recorded five points from their five away matches in this season's Premier League.

However, they have already played the top-two Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion on their travels, as well as Nottingham Forest, in-form Bournemouth and Sunderland.