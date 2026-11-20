Seeking to return to winning ways in the Premier League, Chelsea welcome Leeds United to Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues lost 1-0 to Sunderland prior to the international break, but they beat Leeds 6-3 in a thrilling EFL Cup third-round tie in West London two months ago, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

CHELSEA

Out: Maxence Lacroix (hamstring), Reece James (knee), Jamie Gittens (ankle)

Doubtful: Joao Pedro (thigh), Moises Caicedo (illness), Jorrel Hato (back), Josh Acheampong (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Acheampong, Fofana, Colwill; Neto, Caicedo, Henderson, Palestra; Estevao, Rogers, Palmer

LEEDS

Out: Mateo Joseph (knee)

Doubtful: Anton Stach (toe)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford; Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic; Bogle, Takana, Ampadu, Gudmundsson; Wilson, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin