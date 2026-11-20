Roma have reportedly identified Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi as a potential transfer target.

Despite recent capitulations in the Champions League, Roma sit in third position in the Serie A table.

With 31 goals scored in 10 matches, Gian Piero Gasperini's side boast the best attacking record in Italy's top flight.

Nevertheless, Roma continue to be linked with attacking additions during the winter market, with Chelsea wide man Jamie Gittens known to be a long-term target.

While Corriere dello Sport reiterates that stance on the England Under-21 international, it appears that Hudson-Odoi could also be targeted by the Italian giants.

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When could Roma target Hudson-Odoi?

The report suggests that Hudson-Odoi has been placed on Roma's shortlist of wingers, albeit below Gittens.

Although he was viewed as a key player under previous Forest managers, Hudson-Odoi is yet to make a start since the arrival of Oliver Glasner.

He has accumulated just 76 minutes of football across five substitute appearances in all competitions.

While the 26-year-old has a contract in place until 2028, it appears increasingly plausible that he could depart the City Ground during the next window.

As a result of Forest only committing to a deal in the region of £5m when signing Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea, there could be opportunities to make a substantial profit.

Hudson-Odoi has contributed 19 goals and 10 assists from his 118 appearances for Forest.

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Will Roma only target a loan agreement for Gittens or Hudson-Odoi?

With regards to Gittens, Roma will not be able to afford Chelsea's valuation of a player who cost at least £48.5m in the summer of 2025.

Therefore, Roma will realistically only look to sign the 22-year-old on a loan deal until the end of 2026-27.

However, if Forest are prepared to cash in on Hudson-Odoi for a fee in the region of £10m and still double their money on the player, Roma could plausibly consider signing him on a permanent basis.

That said, Forest may be able to generate a sizeable loan fee for Hudson-Odoi and still sell him for a fee in the 2027 summer transfer window.