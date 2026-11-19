Eyeing up a place in the top four of the Premier League, in-form Bournemouth welcome Nottingham Forest to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The spoils were shared in the last meeting between these two teams in May, with an opener from Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White cancelled out in the second half by Cherries attacker Marcus Tavernier to rescue a 1-1 draw.

Match preview

Bournemouth’s 2026-27 campaign started with just two wins in eight matches across all competitions (D3 L3), including no wins in six Premier League fixtures, but the Cherries have since put together an impressive eight-game winning streak under new boss Marco Rose.

A slender 2-1 success at Ipswich Town prior to the international break helped them climb up to seventh in the table, just three points behind Liverpool in fourth, and they are now aiming to win five straight top-flight games for the first time in their history.

Since the start of October, Bournemouth have scored more goals across all competitions than any other Premier League team (22), netting at least two goals in each game during their eight-match winning run.

In-form striker Evanilson has been Bournemouth's driving force, with the Brazilian’s goal against Ipswich making him the first Cherries player to score in five successive PL matches. He also has the joint-most top-flight goal involvements this season (nine - five goals, four assists), level with Erling Haaland (nine goals).

Not only do Bournemouth enter Saturday’s contest having never lost in eight previous Premier League battles with Nottingham Forest (W4 D4), but Rose has also won his last four meetings with teams managed by Oliver Glasner (all in the Bundesliga between 2021 and 2023).

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After enduring a sluggish start to life under Glasner, winning just one of their first nine Premier League games, Nottingham Forest entered the international break on a massive high after securing a statement 3-1 victory over Manchester City at the City Ground – their first home league win of the campaign.

Liam Delap ended a five-game goal drought with a superb brace against his former club that followed an earlier opener from Jair Cunha, with Forest scoring more goals in this match (three) than they had in their previous six home league fixtures combined (two).

Sitting 16th in the Premier League table and one point above the drop zone, Forest must now translate that momentum onto their travels, having failed to keep an away clean sheet in the top flight since April while losing their last two games on the road against Crystal Palace (3-1) and Brentford (2-0).

Although Forest have scored the second-fewest goals in the division this term (nine), Glasner – who takes charge of his 100th Premier League match on Saturday – will hope that his team’s clinical display against Man City signals a turning point after weeks of frustration in front of goal.

The Tricky Trees head to the Vitality Stadium seeking to win back-to-back league games for only the second time this calendar year, but they are winless in six away league encounters against Bournemouth (D2 L4).

Bournemouth Premier League form:

Bournemouth form (all competitions):

Nottingham Forest Premier League form:

Team News

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Bournemouth duo Alex Toth (thigh) and Juanlu Sanchez (ankle) remain sidelined with injuries, while Julian Araujo is still nursing a thigh problem and is unlikely to be involved this weekend.

Rayan sustained a knock on international duty with Brazil, but the winger should be fit to start on the right side of attack, linking up with Justin Kluivert, Marcus Tavernier and red-hot centre-forward Evanilson.

Eli Junior Kroupi is another attacking option pushing to start having made a full recovery from injury and scoring his first goal for France last weekend, while in-demand midfielder Alex Scott is available to start for the first time since suffering a thigh injury with England in October.

As for Nottingham Forest, Nicolas Dominguez (hamstring) remains a long-term absentee and has been joined in the treatment room by Callum Hudson-Odoi (groin), while Neco Williams (ankle) and Xaver Schlager (thigh) have both emerged as doubts after picking up injuries with Wales and Austria respectably over the international break.

Nicolo Savona is yet to play for Forest this season due to a knee injury, but he is back training and may be in a position to return to the matchday squad. A start is seemingly unlikely, though, with Daniel Munoz and either Williams - if fit - or Luca Netz expected to start as wing-backs.

Delap is bidding to score in successive PL games for the first time since April 2025 with Ipswich and is expected to lead the line once again, with Gibbs-White and Dan Ndoye potentially providing support in advanced positions; the latter’s inclusion would allow James McAtee to move back into a deeper midfield position.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert; Adams, Cook; Rayan, Kluivert, Tavernier; Evanilson

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Sels; Cunha, Milenkovic, Murillo; Munoz, McAtee, Schlager, Williams; Ndoye, Gibbs-White; Delap

We say: Bournemouth 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Both Bournemouth and Forest enter this contest in buoyant mood as they look to build on positive results prior to the international break.

Although six of Forest's last seven Premier League away games have seen both teams score, we are backing the Cherries to frustrate an opponent they have historically enjoyed facing and secure three more points without reply to extend their impressive winning run to nine matches.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.