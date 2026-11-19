Bournemouth boss Marco Rose has revealed Alex Scott will start at least one of the next three competitive matches.

Scott has not played for Bournemouth since September after sustaining a thigh injury in England’s 7-0 win over Croatia at the start of October.

The midfielder missed the next eight matches before he returned to the matchday squad for the 2-1 victory over Ipswich Town before the international window.

However, Rose opted against risking Scott at Portman Road, giving him the chance to build up his fitness over the two-week break.

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Rose reveals Scott start plan

Bournemouth will resume their campaign with a home meeting with Nottingham Forest on Saturday, before they head on their travels for games against Celta Vigo and Fulham in the Europa League and Premier League respectively.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s fixture, Rose has confirmed that Scott will start at least one of the next three matches for the Cherries.

"We have many games in the upcoming weeks. Next week we have three games, so there are a lot of choices.” Rose said in Thursday’s pre-match press conference.

“For sure, he is going to start one game in this. We have to increase the match time step by step."

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Rose delivers Kroupi fitness update

Forward Junior Kroupi missed the first two months of the season after undergoing foot surgery in the summer.

As a result, Rose was keen to exercise caution when Kroupi returned to action last month, handing him four substitute appearances before he linked up with Zinedine Zidane's France squad.

Kroupi made his international debut in the 3-1 defeat to Italy before he scored his first goal for France in Sunday's 2-1 win over Turkey.

While both of those appearances came from the bench, Rose has now provided an update on whether Kroupi is in a position to start games.

"Junior is ready to get more match time and even to start," the Bournemouth boss said.

In regard to absentees, the Cherries are likely to be without Juanlu Sanchez, Julian Araujo and Alex Toth.