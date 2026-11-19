Fulham are reportedly working to extend Calvin Bassey's contract amid interest from Manchester United.

The Red Devils are expected to bring a centre-back to Old Trafford in the January transfer window due to their problems in that area of the field.

Man United are planning to overhaul their defensive unit next summer, as Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are all out of contract, while there is speculation surrounding the futures of Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot.

However, due to the team's severe defensive problems this term, it is likely that a new centre-back will be targeted when the winter window opens for business.

Man United have conceded 19 times in their 10 Premier League matches this season, which is the joint-third worst record in the division.

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Fulham 'working' to extend Bassey deal amid Man Utd interest

The Red Devils have actually not kept a single clean sheet in the Premier League this term, while they have also conceded eight times in their four Champions League matches.

Bassey has allegedly been identified by Man United as a leading target, with the 26-year-old's contract due to expire at the end of the campaign.

Fulham do have the option to activate another year on the Nigeria international's deal, but the club are looking to sign him to a long-term contract.

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Bassey on Man Utd's 'radar' for January transfer window

According to The Athletic, Fulham are currently pushing to extend his deal, with the London team having no intention of letting him leave in the winter market.

Bassey has captained Fulham this season, making 12 appearances in 2026-27, while he has represented the club on 113 occasions in all competitions.

The defender has also played for Rangers and Ajax during his professional career.

Bassey gained Champions League experience during his time at Ajax, while he has now played 104 times in the Premier League for Fulham, scoring three goals and registering one assist.

New Man United head coach Mauricio Pochettino is expected to be backed with funds during the January transfer window.